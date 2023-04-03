The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Keep the facts in mind about Donald Trump’s indictment

Someday, Trump’s blue-collar fans will realize that they have been hoodwinked by a wealthy “populist” who, rather than being one of them, has taken advantage of them.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A supporter of Donald Trump holds his photo and is among the crowd watching his motorcade make its way to Palm Beach International Airport on April 3.

Getty

Trump’s indictment has spawned an avalanche of news reporting and commentary, including charges that it is a politically motivated witch hunt. What the reporters and commentators need to incorporate in their stories are two important facts.

The first is that the go-between on Trump’s payoff of Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, has already been convicted and spent time in jail for his complicity in the arrangement. It would be a travesty of justice for Cohen to go to jail and for Trump, who initiated the transaction, to get off scot-free.

The second is that this is not merely paying off someone to hide an illicit relationship. Rather, the evil is casting the payments as attorney’s fees and then showing the payments as an expense on the business records of the corporation, the net effect of which will be to reduce the tax liability of the business. Trump’s company has already been criminally convicted of falsifying business records. This is part of his style in avoiding taxes, which goes hand-in-hand with his stiffing contractors and defrauding unsophisticated people with his educational scams.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Someday, his blue-collar fans will realize that they have been hoodwinked by a wealthy “populist” who, rather than being one of them, has taken advantage of them.

Charles W Murdock, professor, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Lack of balance when it comes to Trump

We have a government, a media and political parties that create a balance. They keep us in line when functioning properly. They serve as a balancing force to keep things from going completely out of whack. This is done by having differing agendas. The balance will veer off course occasionally but the act of voting will correct the problem most of the time. The pendulum usually swings back to a more neutral position.

In the past, the media has served as a counterforce to keep things within certain boundaries. They’ve been our eyes and ears to the powers that be. These boundaries no longer exist. Our government, the media, and a particular political party have joined forces to promote an agenda. This triad has decided it’s the right thing to do. 

They’ve determined that the old standards must be sidestepped to ensure Donald Trump never again occupies the White House. After all, he’s a threat to all we hold dear. Desperate times call for desperate measures. So if it takes a frivolous prosecution to contain his future ambitions, so be it. 

But, in the process, these crusaders ignored half of the country. That seems a bit out of balance to me. 

Scott Thompson, Bloomington, Indiana

Lolla at South Works?

Lee Bey’s article about using the South Works for live festivals is right on, especially for Lollapalooza. But Dan McCaffery’s comment, “Who wants to live around a festival ground?” Is also right on.

Take note Chicago.

Jim Murray, Loop

Community coming together

Regarding the tragic event at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere. Tragic, because one person lost their life, and a family lost their loved one. A blessing, because the attendees of this concert, instead of all running for their lives, risked their lives by staying and helping the first responders dig through rubble to save people. Bystanders even pitched in to help.

That, to me, is a beautiful thing. Even the family of the gentleman who perished should know that he had a chance because of these selfless people, and many who were critically injured could have been on a different list if not for the heroics of the first responders and these people. Just a beautiful thing.

John LaBrant, Norwood Park

