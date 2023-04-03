The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Storms possible across Chicago area on Election Day

Showers are possible early Tuesday, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Several brief tornadoes were reported as severe thunderstorms with damaging hail hit the Chicago area late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Voters may want to carry an umbrella to the polls Tuesday.

Thunderstorms could possibly roll through the city again – a few days after severe weather tore through Illinois and the Midwest.

Showers are possible early, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and throughout the night in Chicago, according to the National Weather Service.

The scattered storms could bring wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Latest
San Diego State v Connecticut
College Sports
UConn wins NCAA Tournament with smothering victory over San Diego State
Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies.
By Eddie Pells | AP
 
Leah Nozick, 10, leads the Four Questions of Passover during Seder at the Feldman House Monday night, April 14, 2014. Jewish tradition holds that the youngest child at the table reads the questions. | Michelle L. Quinn~ For Sun-Times Media
Religion
Here’s everything you need to know as Passover starts this week
As one of the most widely observed holidays in the Jewish tradition, Passover commemorates the liberation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.
By David Struett
 
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly gave up six earned runs to the Reds in his first start of the season.
Cubs
Cubs fall short 7-6 to Reds, extend losing streak to three games
The Cubs lost the lead twice in a back-and forth game.
By Maddie Lee
 
Students march from Hume Fogg High School to the State Capitol for the March For Our Lives protest against gun violence in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nation/World
Nashville school shooter who killed 6 planned attack for months, police say
Investigators looking into the shooting at an elementary school report that Audrey Hale fired 152 rounds during the attack and studied actions of other mass shooters.
By Travis Loller | Associated PressJonathan Mattise | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Election judge Jerome Gay on duty in January at the Loop Supersite on the first day of early voting in round one of the mayoral election.
Elections
Heated mayoral race wraps up, but outcome may not be known for days
“I highly doubt either camp will concede on election night because up to 100,000 votes may not be counted when we go to bed on election night,” said pollster Matt Podgorski of M3 Strategies.
By Fran Spielman
 