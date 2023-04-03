Storms possible across Chicago area on Election Day

Voters may want to carry an umbrella to the polls Tuesday.
Thunderstorms could possibly roll through the city again – a few days after severe weather tore through Illinois and the Midwest.
Showers are possible early, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and throughout the night in Chicago, according to the National Weather Service.
The scattered storms could bring wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Latest
Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies.
As one of the most widely observed holidays in the Jewish tradition, Passover commemorates the liberation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.
The Cubs lost the lead twice in a back-and forth game.
Investigators looking into the shooting at an elementary school report that Audrey Hale fired 152 rounds during the attack and studied actions of other mass shooters.
“I highly doubt either camp will concede on election night because up to 100,000 votes may not be counted when we go to bed on election night,” said pollster Matt Podgorski of M3 Strategies.