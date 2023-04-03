Storms possible across Chicago area on Election Day

Voters may want to carry an umbrella to the polls Tuesday.

Thunderstorms could possibly roll through the city again – a few days after severe weather tore through Illinois and the Midwest.

Showers are possible early, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and throughout the night in Chicago, according to the National Weather Service.

The scattered storms could bring wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

