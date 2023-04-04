The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Dining Out? Easter brunch, Passover feasts abound this week

Your ultimate guide to eating out in Chicago. Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events and more.

By  Denise I. O’Neal
   
La Luna will serve Easter Brunch on April 9.

Garrett Sweet

Our guide to what’s happening in Chicago’s culinary world:

EASTER

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar, 3235 W. Addison

  • Chef Chesaree Rollins serves up Easter brunch 11 a.m. April 8-9: A la carte menu options include: garlic lamb chop with smothered potatoes and eggs, $33; lobster Benedict with fresh lobster on toasted bread served with hash brown potatoes, $35; crab cake Benedict fried crab cake balls served with hash brown potatoes; $27; fried chicken Benedict served with hash brown potatoes, $21 and salmon croquette with cheesy red grits, $27. Visit chesasbistro.com

La Luna, 1726 S. Racine Ave.

  • The restaurant is offering Easter brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. A la carte menu items includes: Avocado Scrambler (salsa negra, scrambled eggs, sour dough bread avocado smash and pico de gallo), $14; and Fried Chicken and Churro Waffles (local free range chicken, churro waffle, Michigan maple syrup and salsa picante), $20. Visit: lalunachicago.com 

I/O Godfrey, The Godfrey Hotel, 127 W. Huron St.

  • Easter brunch buffet, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. Dining stations include: carving and family style pastas. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to entertain the kids. Activities include an Easter egg hunt. Adults $59; children, $15. Reservations via Tock. Visit godfrey.com

McCormick & Schmick’s: 1 E. Wacker Dr.

  • “An Easter celebration,” features a prix fixe menu that includes: choice of soup or salad, choice of one of four entrée selections, and choice of one of three desserts. Dinner prices start at $50. Visit mccormickandschmicks.com. Easter menu also available at Oak Brook (3001 Butterfield Rd.) and Rosemont (5320 N. River Rd.) locations. Prices may vary per location. For reservations for Oak Brook and Rosemont locations visit OpenTable.com

Mercat a la Planxa 638 S. Michigan Ave.

Chef Gee Cuyugan’s menu features various savory forms of egg Benedict that includes: lobster Benny; short rib Benny; smoked salmon Benny and veggie Benny. Prices range from $14-$22. Visit mercat.com 

Reclaimed Bar & Restaurant, 3655 N. Western Ave.

  • The family-friendly Easter jazz brunch runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9. An adult; $35 and children’s menu; $15. Children under age 5 eat free. Visit reclaimedbarandrestaurant.com 

VU Rooftop Bar, 135 E. Cermak Rd.

  • VU Rooftop Bar, features a brunch buffet, sweets table and bottomless mimosas with a view as guests dine from the 22nd floor above the city. Brunch buffet, $65, adults; $25, youth. Bottomless mimosas, $25. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. Activities include Easter egg hunt and face painting. Multiple seatings available. Visit eventbrite.com

PASSOVER:

Fiya Restaurant, 5419 N. Clark St.

  • The restaurant offers a dinner for two option with a choice of selections that includes: housemade wood-fired matzo, latkes, chicken matzo ball soup, roast chicken and macaroons; $60. Order via Resy. Visit fiyarestaurant.com
Graystone Tavern’s seasoned and battered fish is on the reastaurant’s Passover-themed menu.&nbsp;

Sam Stone

Graystone Tavern, 3441 N. Sheffield Ave.

  • The restaurant features a Passover-themed food and drink menu that includes: Burning Bush (Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver, triple sec, roasted habanero syrup and lime juice); Moses Mule (Tito’s Vodka; huckleberry puree; ginger beer and lime juice); Red Sea Breeze (Tito’s Vodka; cranberry and orange juice). All cocktails are $10 each. The food menu includes: matzo ball soup, $7; matzo seasoned and battered fish fry, $14; and matzo-battered chicken tacos; $11. Passover food and drink specials are available through April 13. Visit graystonetavernchicago.com

Di Pescara, 2124 Northbrook Ct, Northbrook

  • The restaurant’s menu will feature Matzo ball soup; braised beef brisket; potato pancakes, and flourless chocolate cake; $54.95 per person; children age 5-10; $29.95. Ages 4 and under free. View all LEYE restaurants holiday options online. Visit lettuce.com.

Joe’s Seafood, 60 E. Grand Ave.

  • The prix-fixe menu features a choice of herb-roasted chicken, braised short ribs with red wine bordelaise or wild-caught Alaskan halibut. All selections served with ginger glazed carrots and potato pancakes. All entrees served with a dessert choice of flourless chocolate cake or Key lime pie. Dinner is $69.95; $29.95 ages 12 and under. View all LEYE restaurants holiday options online. Visit lettuce.com.

Prairie Grass Café, 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook

  • The restaurant is offering various dine-in Passover specials April 5. In addition, an Easter brunch will be available April 9. A la Carte Dinner selections include: slow-braised all natural brisket, roasted mashed cauliflower and roasted carrots, $34; crispy boneless half chicken, sauteed sweet potatoes and wild rice and grapes, $29.50; and Lake Superior whitefish, broccoli, mashed potatoes with butter sauce, $29. Visit prairiegrasscafe.com

Steingold‘s of Chicago:, 3737 N. Southport Ave.

  • The restaurant offers passover catering though April 13. The Passover Feast includes braised lamb shank, roasted asparagus, crispy fingerling potatoes, flourless chocolate cake and a pound of matzo crackers. The meal serves 4-6; $175. Visit steingoldsdeli.com

