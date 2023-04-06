Giants rout White Sox again, hit record 13 homers in series

First it was Michael Kopech for five homers. Then it was Lance Lynn for three more Thursday.

The Giants belted a record 13 long balls in a disappointing series for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, including six in a 16-6 win over the Sox (3-4) Thursday, their second rout in the Sox’ first three-game home series of the season.

Using utility man Hanser Alberto as a pitcher to save the bullpen for the second time in the series, a Sox first, was not what manager Pedro Grifol envisioned. He pulled Lynn after 99 pitches after Lynn allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks over 41⁄ 3 innings.

Michael Conforto hit two homers, and Wilmer Flores, Mike Yazstrzemski, Blake Sabol and J.D. Davis also went deep for the Giants (3-3).

Giants infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty pitched the ninth inning, allowing three runs. The Giants out-hit the Sox 20-11.

The Sox hit one home run in the series.

Eloy stays active

Eloy Jimenez, who landed on the injured list Wednesday after straining his left hamstring running from first to third against the Giants in the Sox’ fifth game of the season Monday, ran and played catch Thursday and said he felt well enough to pinch hit, were he active.

Afterward, Jimenez, with sweat dripping from his brow, answered questions about the latest in a lengthy history of injuries during his career.

“I consider myself a positive person but when I need to talk about all this, it makes me not in a good mood,” he said. “But this is your job and this is my job to answer questions. It is what it is.

“I think we are not going to talk about injuries this year anymore.”

The Sox said Jimenez would be out two to three weeks when they announced the injury, but Grifol said a decision about activating him will be made when the IL period is over.

“We want to make sure that he’s healthy when we get him back on the field,” Grifol said. “Completely healthy.”

Thursday lineup

Third baseman Yoan Moncada was rested in favor of Hanser Alberto, Jake Burger was the designated hitter in Jimenez’ cleanup spot, Seby Zavala was the catcher and Romy Gonzalez started in right field in favor of rookie Oscar Colas against lefty Alex Wood.

Grifol said Colas, who bats left, will start Friday against Pirates lefty Chris Hill.

“Oscar’s not a platoon player,” Grifol said.

This and that

Friday’s game at Pittsburgh will be the Sox’ third home-opening game this season.

SOX AT PIRATES

Friday: Lucas Giolito (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Rich Hill (0-1, 5.40), 3:12 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.

Saturday: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 0.00) vs. Vince Velasquez (0-1, 5.79), 5:35 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.

Sunday: Michael Kopech (0-1, 13.50) vs. Johan Oviedo (0-0, 7.71), 12:35 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.