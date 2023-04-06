The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Giants rout White Sox again, hit record 13 homers in series

Lance Lynn KO’d, as White Sox fall to 3-4.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Giants rout White Sox again, hit record 13 homers in series
White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn, left, walks off the field after being pulled by manager Pedro Grifol during the fifth inning of Thursday’s loss to the Giants.

White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn, left, walks off the field after being pulled by manager Pedro Grifol during the fifth inning of Thursday’s loss to the Giants.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

First it was Michael Kopech for five homers. Then it was Lance Lynn for three more Thursday.

The Giants belted a record 13 long balls in a disappointing series for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, including six in a 16-6 win over the Sox (3-4) Thursday, their second rout in the Sox’ first three-game home series of the season.

Using utility man Hanser Alberto as a pitcher to save the bullpen for the second time in the series, a Sox first, was not what manager Pedro Grifol envisioned. He pulled Lynn after 99 pitches after Lynn allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks over 413 innings.

Michael Conforto hit two homers, and Wilmer Flores, Mike Yazstrzemski, Blake Sabol and J.D. Davis also went deep for the Giants (3-3).

Giants infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty pitched the ninth inning, allowing three runs. The Giants out-hit the Sox 20-11.

The Sox hit one home run in the series.

Eloy stays active

Eloy Jimenez, who landed on the injured list Wednesday after straining his left hamstring running from first to third against the Giants in the Sox’ fifth game of the season Monday, ran and played catch Thursday and said he felt well enough to pinch hit, were he active.

Afterward, Jimenez, with sweat dripping from his brow, answered questions about the latest in a lengthy history of injuries during his career.

“I consider myself a positive person but when I need to talk about all this, it makes me not in a good mood,” he said. “But this is your job and this is my job to answer questions. It is what it is.

“I think we are not going to talk about injuries this year anymore.”

The Sox said Jimenez would be out two to three weeks when they announced the injury, but Grifol said a decision about activating him will be made when the IL period is over.

“We want to make sure that he’s healthy when we get him back on the field,” Grifol said. “Completely healthy.”

Thursday lineup

Third baseman Yoan Moncada was rested in favor of Hanser Alberto, Jake Burger was the designated hitter in Jimenez’ cleanup spot, Seby Zavala was the catcher and Romy Gonzalez started in right field in favor of rookie Oscar Colas against lefty Alex Wood.

Grifol said Colas, who bats left, will start Friday against Pirates lefty Chris Hill.

“Oscar’s not a platoon player,” Grifol said.

This and that

Friday’s game at Pittsburgh will be the Sox’ third home-opening game this season.

SOX AT PIRATES

Friday: Lucas Giolito (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Rich Hill (0-1, 5.40), 3:12 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.

Saturday: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 0.00) vs. Vince Velasquez (0-1, 5.79), 5:35 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.

Sunday: Michael Kopech (0-1, 13.50) vs. Johan Oviedo (0-0, 7.71), 12:35 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Three isn’t a crowd on Marquee Sports Network with Sciambi, Deshaies & Girardi
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks completes chemotherapy, rings victory bell
Former White Sox pitcher calls Fernando Tatis Jr. a ‘cheater’
Tim Anderson ejected, Elvis Andrus gets 2,000th hit in White Sox’ win over Giants
White Sox’ Elvis Andrus notches 2,000th career hit
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez lands on 10-day injured list
The Latest
Dave Gahan and Depeche Mode perform at the United Center on Wednesday night.
Music
In United Center show, Depeche Mode proves they still have plenty to give musically
The song platter was a well-constructed, fan dream set that pulled from every era, and like any good Depeche Mode album, moved the crowd through a range of emotions,
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Protestors gather outside of New York County Criminal Courthouse as the nation waits for the possibility of an indictment against former president Donald Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on March 27, 2023. Bragg’s office has been investigating alleged hush money payments by Trump to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest if he is indicted. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Columnists
Republicans’ contempt for law continues with Trump’s indictment
Republican officials and officeholders who are rallying around Donald Trump are implicitly and sometimes explicitly endorsing his attacks on the justice system.
By Mona Charen
 
Jon Sciambi (from left), Joe Girardi and Jim Deshaies called the Cubs’ opening series last weekend and will work more together this season.
Sports Media
Three isn’t a crowd on Marquee Sports Network with Sciambi, Deshaies & Girardi
Joe Girardi is expected to be in the Cubs’ TV booth for about 50 games, most of them with Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies.
By Jeff Agrest
 
ELECTIONAPRIL_040523_15__1_.JPG
Afternoon Edition
What’s next for CPS after Johnson’s win, flowers for George Freeman and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Liam Hendriks rings a victory bell to celebrate the completion of chemotherapy. (hendriks_31 on Instagram)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks completes chemotherapy, rings victory bell
White Sox closer calls it “one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 