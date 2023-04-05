White Sox place Eloy Jimenez on 10-day injured list

The White Sox placed outfielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning with a low-grade left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to April 4.

The club recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.

The Sox say Jimenez, 26, is estimated to miss 2-3 weeks after suffering the injury running the bases in the seventh inning of Monday’s home opener against the Giants.

This is yet another setback for a player who has been plagued by injuries. He homered 30 times and knocked in 79 runs in 122 games in 2019, finishing fourth in the voting for American League Rookie of the Year. He hit .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBI in 55 games in the abbreviated 2020 season, winning a Silver Slugger award.

But injuries broke apart his next two seasons. Jimenez, 26, has missed more than 200 games. His 71 career homers and 211 RBI look almost puny compared to what could have been.

Jimenez ruptured his left pectoral tendon in a collision with an outfield wall nearing Opening Day in 2021. Four months later, he was back in the lineup, but was hurt again in April 2022 with a hamstring injury that would cause him to miss 11 weeks.

Determined to stay healthy in 2023, Jimenez arrived at spring training about 30 pounds lighter.

This story will be updated.