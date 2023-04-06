The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
NBA Sports Bulls

Former Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge

Gordon was arrested in Connecticut on charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Former Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested in Connecticut on weapons and threatening charges .

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested in Connecticut on weapons and threatening charges .

Sun-Times file photo

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop, police said.

The episode started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday when several 911 callers reported “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside a juice shop in Stamford, the city’s assistant police chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday.

The man, identified as Gordon, continued to act erratically when officers arrived and tried to take him into custody, Conklin said.

The officers eventually subdued Gordon and placed him under arrest. They found a folding knife clipped to Gordon’s pocket, and a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack, Conklin said.

Gordon was arrested on charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

The former basketball star, who played for the University of Connecticut before a decade-long NBA career that ended with the 2014-2015 Orlando Magic, was taken to the police detention center and then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Conklin said. Gordon played for the Bulls from 2004-09.

Gordon was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond, he said. A message seeking comment was left with Gordon’s attorney.

It’s not Gordon’s first brush with the law. Last October, he was charged with punching his son at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. And in November, he was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald’s security guard.

This week’s arrest came hours after Gordon’s alma mater, UConn, defeated San Diego State University 76-59 to win the school’s fifth NCAA championship. Gordon was on the UConn team that won the championship in 2004.

Tuesday, the day Gordon was arrested, was also his 40th birthday.

Next Up In NBA
Losing to Bucks locks Bulls into the No. 10 and final spot for play-in
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has offseason to-do list, but first things first
Up next for the Bulls: an immediate trip to take on the Bucks. What could go wrong?
A bad look: Bulls dominated by depleted Hawks 123-105 in game both teams needed
Bulls must keep one eye on present, the other on future
Bulls’ momentum good, but big man Nikola Vucevic still has concerns
The Latest
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets supporters at the Chinatown Red Line Station, the day after he defeated Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff.
La Voz Chicago
¿Cómo le ganó Brandon Johnson a Paul Vallas?
Los distritos latinos que se llevó Johnson incluyeron el distrito 22 que es el hogar del ex aspirante a alcalde Jesús “Chuy García, el congresista de La Villita que después respaldó a Johnson.
By Fran Spielman
 
Illinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford speaks during a press conference at Revolution Workshop in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, Sept. 23, 2021.
Education
Lawmaker pushes to scrutinize state program for children in mental health crisis
A WBEZ investigation found the SASS program fails to ensure thousands of children get any follow-up help, let alone the type of intensive behavioral health support many need.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
George J. Murphy, a researcher at Boston University’s medical school on new study’s findings: “Centenarians and their exceptional longevity provide a ‘blueprint’ for how we might live more productive, healthful lives.”
Nation/World
Longevity study points to why some live to be over 100 years old: It’s their immune systems
The findings back “the hypothesis that centenarians are enriched with protective factors that increase their ability to recover from infections,” one of the researchers says.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 
New Bears defensive end Rasheem Green when he played for the Seahawks in 2021.
Bears
Bears sign former 3rd-round pick DE Rasheem Green
Green, who was with the Texans last season, is the Bears’ third defensive lineman signing this offseason.
By Jason Lieser
 
PAINT_Still_1.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Paint’: Give Owen Wilson’s tedious take on Bob Ross the brush-off
Seeing his narcissistic artist interact with thinly drawn characters can be like watching Alizarin Crimson dry.
By Richard Roeper
 