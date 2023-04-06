The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl, manager says

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system.

By  Associated Press
   
Coolio's cause of death was fentanyl, manager says
merlin_37494935.jpg

Coolio performs during the California Music Awards in San Francisco in 1998.

ROBIN WEINER/AP

LOS ANGELES — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said.

Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press on Thursday that Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl and that he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office listed his death as accidental and cited cardiomyopathy as a “significant condition.” Posey also confirmed that investigators determined Coolio’s severe asthma and cigarette smoking played a role in his death.

Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.

Related

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”

Coolio was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Compton, California.

He started rapping at 15 and knew by 18 it was what he wanted to do with his life, he said in interviews. Coolio attended community college before devoting himself full-time to the hip-hop scene.

His career album sales totaled 4.8 million, with 978 million on-demand streams of his songs, according to Luminate. He would be nominated for a total of six Grammys.

With his distinctive persona, he became a cultural staple, acting occasionally, providing a voice for an animated show and providing the theme music for a Nickelodeon sitcom.

Coolio’s estate plans to release a studio album later this year that he had been working on in the days before he died.

The Latest
LSU forward Angel Reese waves to fans during the Tigers’ victory parade.
College Sports
LSU women’s basketball team accepts invitation to White House
University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team not visit Washington.
By Associated Press
 
Jonathan Toews reaches for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Jonathan Toews plans to play in every remaining game as mornings improve
Wednesday morning felt better than Sunday morning for Toews, who will make his third consecutive appearance Thursday against the Canucks and who anticipates making four more during the season’s final week.
By Ben Pope
 
Staff of the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, where many have painted a fingernail blue, show off their hands. The blue nail is meant to raise awareness of how 1 in 10 children experience abuse.
Agency that investigates child abuse gets $1M in federal funding to expand
The Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center will use the funds to add offices for mental health services at its location in the Illinois Medical District while fundraising for a new building.
By Michael Loria
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot before a meeting Thursday in the mayor’s office on the 5th floor of City Hall in the Loop.
City Hall
Meeting of the mayors: Johnson feels ‘historic moment’ discussing transition with Lightfoot — ‘We are uniting this city today’
In his first visit to the mayor’s office since being elected Tuesday, Johnson said he was struck by “what this moment means for people around the city, who want the city to be united.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Pedestrians cross the street Thursday at the intersection of Damen and Milwaukee avenues in Wicker Park.
Chicago
Chicago crosswalk signals violate disabilities act, federal judge rules
As of 2021, fewer than 1% of crosswalks in Chicago featured accessible pedestrian signals, which can feature audio recordings or tones to communicate information about the “walk” and “don’t walk” intervals at crossings.
By Catherine Odom
 