The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I fear grieving widow is being used by her mean friend

Vulnerable after losing her husband, she’s spending time with a woman known for her cruelty.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I fear grieving widow is being used by her mean friend
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have a longtime friend, “Eve,” whose husband just died at 55. She is, of course, devastated. To combat her grief and loneliness, she’s going out every day or night with dozens of girlfriends. This is good because she’s doing all kinds of new sports and activities and filling her time with interesting people and events.

The problem is, she has developed a close relationship with “Anne.” Anne did some unbelievably mean, cruel things to me (and others) when she hired me for a short job, and I saw how Machiavellian she really is. I know Eve will one day have a party or some other gathering and invite the two of us with others. I cannot bear to see Anne ever again.

I don’t want to tell Eve about my terrible encounters with Anne. But I’m certain she is vulnerable right now in her profound grief, and I’m also certain Anne is using her. Without going into more detail, what would you do? — CORNERED IN COLORADO

DEAR CORNERED: I would tell Eve about my unpleasant experience with Anne. I would also mention my concern that she is emotionally vulnerable right now, and that in your experience, Anne was extremely manipulative, and she should watch her back. If she asks for specifics, I would give her chapter and verse. In the event that you are subsequently invited to a gathering where Anne will be present, give your regrets.

DEAR ABBY: My son is in a relationship with “Cheryl.” They live together. Cheryl has a daughter and is demanding that I treat the girl as one of my granddaughters. I have bought birthday presents, Christmas gifts and generally spend the same amount on all the kids. But I have been told that Cheryl doesn’t like what I buy her daughter and tosses the clothes at one of my other granddaughters who lives there and says, “Here! YOU take it. It’s ugly!”

I know she talks bad about me to my son, and so does her mother. Interestingly, Cheryl’s mother doesn’t have to buy anything for my granddaughters on their birthdays or Christmas. I’m frustrated because I’m not allowed to have my granddaughters spend the night with me without being told that I must include her daughter. My granddaughters prefer it’d be just them and me.

Am I wrong in feeling that I shouldn’t have to take Cheryl’s daughter every time my granddaughters want to spend the night with me? — GRANDKID DILEMMA

DEAR DILEMMA: No, you are not wrong. Is Cheryl’s mother also being blackmailed into hosting your granddaughters every time her grandchild stays the night with her? If the answer is no, the same should be true for you.

It’s time for a serious private discussion with your son, because it doesn’t seem right that he and his girlfriend have an automatic date night every time his daughters want to spend some quality time with Granny. It would be more equitable if you took Cheryl’s daughter PART of the time instead of every time.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman I adore thinks we won’t work as a couple
Dear Abby: Husband skips one when introducing me to co-workers
Dear Abby: I know truth about my husband’s sister, but she doesn’t
Dear Abby: Disabled man has trouble connecting with his busy wife
Dear Abby: Friend’s controlling ways are spoiling my social events
Dear Abby: I’m distraught, confused after girlfriend ghosts me, then dies
The Latest
Chicago Teachers Union members and supporters marching downtown during the 2019 teachers strike.
Politics
Fresh off Brandon Johnson’s election, how will the Chicago Teachers Union move from outside agitators to insiders?
The union has spent years fighting the policies of the political establishment. Now, one of its own must deal with the realities of governing.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Schmigadoon_Photo_020108.jpg
Movies and TV
Wildly inventive new ‘Schmigadoon!’ season spoofs ‘Cabaret,’ ‘Hair’ and all that jazz
Thoroughly entertaining Apple TV+ show sweeps Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key into the darker, more cynical musicals of the ’60s and ’70s.
By Richard Roeper
 
The Rev. Dennis O’Neill with relics believed to be of Mark he recently obtained.
Religion
Bones said to belong to gospel writer Mark bought for display at suburban shrine
They’re the latest religious relics at the Shrine of All Saints in Morton Grove, which includes objects associated with more than 3,000 saints.
By Robert Herguth
 
Taylor Raddysh dives for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks shut out by Canucks as own-goal epidemic continues
The Canucks slipped past the Hawks 3-0 on Thursday, scoring once off Seth Jones’ stick. Goals like that have been extremely common this year against the Hawks, who remained tied for last place.
By Ben Pope
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, April 7, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 