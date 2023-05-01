The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Nation/World News Politics

Treasury’s Yellen says U.S. could default as soon as June 1

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns lawmakers that if they do not vote to raise or suspend the nation’s borrowing authority it could cause a global financial crisis.

By  Fatima Hussein | AP
   
SHARE Treasury’s Yellen says U.S. could default as soon as June 1
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

“Congress must vote to raise or suspend the debt limit, and it should do so without conditions and it should not wait until the last minute,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Monday that the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1, if legislators do not raise or suspend the nation’s borrowing authority before then and avert what could potentially become a global financial crisis.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen urged congressional leaders “to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible” to address the $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority. She added that it is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date of when the U.S. will run out of cash.

“We have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States,” Yellen said in the letter.

Also Monday, the Congressional Budget Office reported that it saw a greater risk of the U.S. running out of funds in early June. CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel said because of less-than-expected tax receipts this filing season and a faster IRS having processed already received returns, “Treasury’s extraordinary measures will be exhausted sooner than we previously projected.”

In January, Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders, stating that her department had begun resorting to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a federal government default.

The Treasury said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the April-to-June quarter of this year, even as the federal government is close to breaching the debt limit.

The U.S. plans to borrow $726 billion during the quarter. That’s $449 billion more than projected in January, due to a lower beginning-of-quarter cash balance and projections of lower-than-expected income tax receipts and higher spending.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains a burden on U.S. economic growth, but Treasury officials say the debate over the debt ceiling poses the greatest risk to the U.S. financial position.

Eric Van Nostrand, acting assistant secretary for economy policy, said in a statement that “even if Congress ultimately raises the debt limit before a default occurs, the ensuing uncertainty could raise borrowing costs and induce other financial stress that would weaken our labor market and our standing in the world.”

“There is no time to waste,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, which forecasts the so-called X-date when the government exhausts its extraordinary measures. His organization will also provide an updated X-date projection in the coming days, he says.

“The U.S. government is again within mere months or even weeks of failing to make good on all its obligations. That is not a position befitting of a country considered the bedrock of the financial system, and only adds uncertainty to an already shaky economy.”

Democrats and the White House are pushing for Congress to increase the federal debt limit. President Joe Biden wants the cap raised without negotiation. The House Republican majority has most recently passed a bill to secure spending cuts in exchange for a debt limit increase. Biden on Monday invited the four Congressional leaders to the White House on May 9 to discuss the matter.

Yellen said last week at the Cap-to-Cap policy conference in Washington: “Congress must vote to raise or suspend the debt limit, and it should do so without conditions and it should not wait until the last minute. I believe that is a basic responsibility of our nation’s leaders to get this done.”

Next Up In News
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
Two teens shot, wounded in New City
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
6 dead in crashes as high winds and dust cut visibility on Interstate 55 near Springfield
Gordon Lightfoot, singer-songwriter of ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,’ ‘Sundown’ dies at 84
Expired food, infections, infestations reported at Chicago police stations serving as makeshift shelters for immigrants
The Latest
People walk past a First Republic Bank in New York, Monday, May 1, 2023. Regulators seized the troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to stop further banking turmoil that has dominated the first half of this year. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Business
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
In the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, officials seize First Republic Bank, selling its deposits and most of its assets. It’s the third midsize bank to fail in two months.
By KEN SWEET | AP Business Writer
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Crime
Two teens shot, wounded in New City
The boys, 17 and 16, were shot less than half a mile from one another about 20 minutes apart, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This missing poster provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows 14-year-old Ivy Webster, left, 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, center, and Jesse McFadden, who were reported missing Monday, May 1, 2023. Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people later in the day while searching a rural Oklahoma property for the two missing teenagers. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victim
Nation/World
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Authorities searching for two missing teen girls found the bodies of 7 people on a rural Oklahoma property. The father of one of the teens said his daughter had died.
By Associated Press
 
Cubs GM Carter Hawkins (left) and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have plenty to weigh when deciding whether to call-up a prospect.
Cubs
How Cubs are balancing hot bats in Triple-A, limited starting options on mound for Thursday
In the upper levels of their farm system, the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid by beating the Nats, are strong on the hitting side but taking blows on the pitching side.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_113069954.jpg
Transportation
6 dead in crashes as high winds and dust cut visibility on Interstate 55 near Springfield
Six people are reported dead and more than 30 people hospitalized. Winds sent visibility to near zero. State police say a section of Interstate 55 — northbound and southbound — will be closed until Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 