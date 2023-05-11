Daley Plaza’s farmers market opens today

The hustle and bustle of Daley Plaza City Market is back starting today.
The city’s longest-running farmers market is expected to have about 30 vendors this year, selling everything from bakery goods to soaps to empanadas.
The market is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 26, city officials said.
To find a complete list all Chicago City Markets, go to chicagocitymarkets.us.
“Chicago City Markets sell fresh seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods, unique Chicago-made products and rare finds,” according to a city news release.
