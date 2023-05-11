The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Daley Plaza’s farmers market opens today

The market, which will be open Thursdays through Oct. 26, is expected to have about 30 vendors.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Jenny Heinl, left, and Lorie Herrera, 47, right, browse Nichols Farm and Orchard’s herbs that are for sale on the first day of the Daley Plaza City Market’s 2022 season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Thursday afternoon, May 12, 2022.

Shoppers browse herbs for sale on the first day of the Daley Plaza City Market’s 2022 season.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The hustle and bustle of Daley Plaza City Market is back starting today.

The city’s longest-running farmers market is expected to have about 30 vendors this year, selling everything from bakery goods to soaps to empanadas.

The market is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 26, city officials said.

To find a complete list all Chicago City Markets, go to chicagocitymarkets.us.

“Chicago City Markets sell fresh seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods, unique Chicago-made products and rare finds,” according to a city news release.

