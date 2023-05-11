The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

NASCAR to use mufflers in Chicago, keep lakefront accessible

NASCAR tweaked its Chicago street race plan after meeting with residents who live near the 2.2-mile racecourse.

By  Clare Lane | WBEZ
   
SHARE NASCAR to use mufflers in Chicago, keep lakefront accessible
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace drives a stock car around downtown Chicago after the announcement that NASCAR will hold a race in the city each year for three years, starting in 2023, Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022. The 2.2-mile showcase represents the first street course race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace drives a stock car around downtown Chicago in July 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

With roughly 50 days until downtown Chicago becomes a NASCAR track, officials have made a few tweaks to their plan for the city’s inaugural street race.

Residents who live near the 2.2-mile racecourse voiced their concerns at a meeting with NASCAR officials in April.

And in response, NASCAR says it will limit car noise, keep access to the lakefront trail open to pedestrians — by way of Monroe Street and Roosevelt Road — and set aside some greenspace for public access during the racing festival’s weekend activities.

Preliminarily street closures for the July 1 and 2 events will begin on June 10 near Grant Park.

But NASCAR Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said after incorporating feedback from park neighbors, most street closures won’t begin until the week of June 25.

Related

“We were able to reduce our course build schedule by about a week from when we initially started planning,” Giese told the Chicago Park District board during its meeting Wednesday.

“There’s also ongoing access for both vehicles and pedestrians to [the] Museum Campus [and] a lot of the viewing areas are alongside the street, which really allowed us to be mindful of the build schedule and make sure that we provide as much access to the green space in the park as possible throughout the build as well as the teardown.”

After downtown residents expressed concerns about noise volume during the festival, Giese said NASCAR will limit its on-track events which means no noise from vehicles, fans or musical performances before 10 a.m. or after 10 p.m.

Related

“Our NASCAR Cup Series cars will be running mufflers for this event,” Giese told the board. “This is something that has only been done in one other race in an effort to continue to mitigate the sound.”

NASCAR officials say since November 2022 they’ve conducted over 100 meetings with community members who live near the track.

Giese said they’ll continue to solicit community feedback and post any updates to the planning schedule on the website for the event.

Related

A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.

A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.

City of Chicago

Next Up In News
Feds dismiss bribery case against former red-light camera executive who cooperated
Molson Coors moving Chicago base to BMO Tower, 320 S. Canal St.
Jacklyn Zeman, played nurse Bobbie Spencer on ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 70
BBQ for homeless moms is for those ‘who feel they fell short’
Englewood Save A Lot opens at former Whole Foods site without fanfare
Activists call for public health funding, community programs in new ordinance
The Latest
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston.
Columnists
RFK Jr. says he’s running for president, and could draw Republican support
Perhaps Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t right in the head — but the fact that he appeals to millions of Americans, including Republicans, suggests he isn’t alone, Mona Charen writes.
By Mona Charen
 
omar_maani.png
News
Feds dismiss bribery case against former red-light camera executive who cooperated
Omar Maani, co-founder of SafeSpeed LLC, entered a deferred prosecution deal with prosecutors in a corruption probe involving Chicago, south suburban officials.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_110931630.jpg
Business
Molson Coors moving Chicago base to BMO Tower, 320 S. Canal St.
The world’s fifth largest brewer will lease 84,000 square feet, taking about half the space it has had at 250 S. Wacker Drive.
By David Roeder
 
Jacklyn Zeman attends Center Theatre Group’s opening night performance of “The Prom” at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2022, in Los Angeles. The actress has died at the age of 70.
Entertainment and Culture
Jacklyn Zeman, played nurse Bobbie Spencer on ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 70
Zeman died of cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday.
By Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
 
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Letters to the Editor
Doctors need adequate training to prevent, treat opioid addiction
The need to educate physicians on the treatment of substance use disorder is a shared responsibility of the medical school, graduate medical education and continuing medical education communities.
By Letters to the Editor
 