The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Nation/World News Politics

Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step

Republicans in Congress, who for months have heard mounting evidence of the freshman lawmaker’s lies and misstatements, were unmoved as to removing him after he was accused of embezzling money from his campaign.

By  Kevin Freking | Associated Press
   
SHARE Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at the House Chamber, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington, as House Republicans are on track to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM204

Rep. George Santos arrives in the House chamber Thursday, a day after pleading not guilty to federal campaign finance charges.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear that they intend to let the legal process play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him.

The freshman congressman was accused Wednesday by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Santos pleaded not guilty.

Republican leaders, who for months have faced mounting questions about Santos after most of his campaign biography was exposed as a lie, were unmoved and brushed aside calls — including from some colleagues — that they take immediate action to push Santos out of Congress.

“In America, there’s a presumption of innocence. But they’re serious charges. He’s going to have to go through the legal process,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Scalise was seconded by Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the No. 3 House Republican, who sidestepped the question of whether Santos should resign.

“As I’ve said from the very beginning on questions on this subject, this legal process is going to play itself out,” she said.

The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set in similar criminal cases over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges. But many say the narrow majority that Republicans won in the House is surely another factor in the GOP leadership’s thinking.

“There are a few members of the New York delegation and a few others calling for his immediate expulsion on the Republican side, which could tilt the leadership’s hand. But given where we’re at with the debt limit and a four-vote majority, they don’t want to lose any of those votes right now,” said Casey Burgat, an assistant professor who leads the legislative affairs program at George Washington University.

Santos is adamant that he will stay in Congress and seek reelection. In a press conference outside a Long Island federal courthouse, he spoke Wednesday of getting back to Washington so he could vote on a top House GOP priority, a border bill that would restrict some asylum-seekers and boost border enforcement.

He ended up voting for that bill Thursday as well as one that seeks to give states more incentive to pursue cases of unemployment insurance fraud. One of the counts Santos faces is that he fraudulently collected unemployment benefits during the pandemic, even though he was being paid a substantial salary at the time.

Santos also voted last month for the House GOP bill that ties a debt limit extension to an estimated $4.8 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years. In a dramatic flourish, Santos was the last Republican to cast a vote in favor of that bill, helping it win passage by a paper-thin margin — 217-215.

While GOP leaders say the legal system needs to run its course, a few Republicans have seen enough.

“The people of New York’s 3rd district deserve a voice in congress,” tweeted Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. “George Santos should be immediately expelled from Congress and a special election initiated at the soonest possible date.”

The House and the Senate have the power to punish members of their chamber for misconduct, including through expulsion. To date, according to the Congressional Research Service, 20 members have been expelled, but the large majority of them occurred at the outset of the Civil War. Half of the 20 expulsions were the result of a single vote in the Senate involving senators who represented states that had seceded from the Union, but had not formally resigned.

The two most recent expulsions followed convictions on public corruption charges were:

—Rep. Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers, D-Penn., was convicted of bribery and conspiracy for taking money from FBI agents who posed as Arab sheiks. He was expelled in 1980 following his conviction and served more than a year in prison.

—Rep. James Traficant, D-Ohio, was expelled in 2002, three months after he was found guilty of 10 federal charges, including racketeering, bribery and fraud for taking bribes and kickbacks from businessmen and his own staff.

Some lawmakers have also resigned upon being convicted of a crime, pre-empting an expulsion vote.

Last year, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

Two years earlier, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., submitted his resignation about a month after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiring with his wife to steal about $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for a lavish lifestyle, from vacations to outings with friends and private school tuition. Then-President Donald Trump pardoned Hunter shortly before he left office.

Trump also pardoned former Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., who resigned in 2019 ahead of admitting to helping his son and others dodge $800,000 in stock market losses when he learned that a drug trial by a small pharmaceutical company had failed.

More than three dozen Democratic lawmakers have signed onto a bill from Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., that would expel Santos from the House.

“It’s pretty clear to everyone, including his constituents, that he is a complete fraud and shouldn’t be in Congress,” Garcia said.

Garcia said McCarthy is not pushing to expel Santos because he needs his vote. He urged the several Republicans from New York who have criticized Santos to sign on to the expulsion legislation.

“He can barely keep his caucus together on votes, so it’s clear that he’s using George Santos’ support to keep him in leadership,” Garcia said.

During a press conference Thursday, the House Democratic leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, stood in front of a photo of Santos and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., known for her incendiary rhetoric, and said it was time for the GOP conference: “to decide who are you.”

“I’ve made clear that George Santos is not fit to serve in the United States House of Representatives, and the American people share that opinion as well, including the overwhelming majority of the people in the 3rd Congressional District in New York,” Jeffries said.

Republicans deny that Santos has been a distraction and say they are focused on other issues.

“This place is bigger than any one member,” said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., the chairman of the powerful Republican Study Committee.

Despite the reports that Santos was facing federal charges, and a crush of media attention at his arraignment in New York, Republicans said there was no discussion of him during their weekly, closed-door caucus meeting on Wednesday morning.

“I never heard his name mentioned once,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Next Up In News
2 dead, 3 wounded in Englewood mass shooting
Peloton recalls 2.2 million exercise bikes nationwide over bike seat post danger
Wait, what did you say about ‘well-regulated’?
Former red-light camera exec who helped feds gets his bribery case dismissed
Molson Coors moving Chicago base to BMO Tower, 320 S. Canal St.
Jacklyn Zeman, played nurse Bobbie Spencer on ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 70
The Latest
IMG_1597.jpg
Crime
2 dead, 3 wounded in Englewood mass shooting
Two men were killed and three others wounded in a shooting Thursday, fire officials said. A neighbor says the new generation in the neighborhood may have lost hope.
By Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Bears
Here’s the Bears’ full 2023 schedule
The NFL released the Bears’ schedule Thursday.
By Patrick Finley
 
hypnotic_HYPNOTIC_starring_Ben_Affleck_2023_Hypnotic_Film_Holdings_LLC_rgb.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Hypnotic’: Ben Affleck’s sci-fi thriller builds to a slam-bang twist ending
William Fichtner and Alice Braga offer great supporting performances in an uneven but at times mesmerizing and dazzling mind-bender of a film.
By Richard Roeper
 
A Peloton logo on one of the company’s stationary bicycles. Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.
Consumer Affairs
Peloton recalls 2.2 million exercise bikes nationwide over bike seat post danger
The safety recall of Pelton Bikes Model PL01, which sold for about $1,400, is because of a potential hazard involving the seat post assembly.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., Donald Trump’s town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins. The former White House correspondent and now-morning show host must juggle questions from an audience of Republican primary voters, her own follow-ups and the need to fact-check false statements.
CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event
Critics say the town hall, held in New Hampshire before GOP and unaffiliated voters expected to vote in the 2024 primary, turned into a Trump campaign rally.
By Alexandra Olson | Associated Press and David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 