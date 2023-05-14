The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

2 children among 4 critically injured in Washington Park crash

About 11:50 a.m., paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5700 block of South State Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Four people were injured in a crash May 14, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Two children were among four injured in a crash Sunday morning in Washington Park on the South Side.

Two children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were reportedly in critical condition, fire officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said. Their conditions were also stabilized.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. No further details were immediately available.

