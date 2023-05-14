Man fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 36, was on a sidewalk in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a black SUV shot him just before 8 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.