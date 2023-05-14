The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Man fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was standing on a sidewalk about 8 p.m. when an assailant in a vehicle fired multiple shots in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 36, was on a sidewalk in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a black SUV shot him just before 8 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Man stabbed to death in Austin
Illinois lawmakers mull first-in-nation protections for child social media stars
Man found shot to death in South Chicago home
Giant snapping turtle ‘Chonkosaurus’ evidence of a much cleaner Chicago River
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
2 children among 4 critically injured in Washington Park crash
Venezuelan migrants rest inside their tents on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, Sunday, May 14, 2023. As the U.S. ended its pandemic-era immigration restrictions, migrants are adapting to new asylum rules and legal pathways meant to discourage illegal crossings. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ORG XMIT: XFLL103
Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as U.S. pins hopes for order on app
Federal agents made 6,300 arrests on Friday — the first day after Title 42 expired — and 4,200 Saturday. That’s sharply below the 10,000-plus on three days last week.
By Associated Press
 
Man stabbed to death in Austin
A man was found with multiple stab wounds in the 5100 block of West Concord Place, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois lawmakers mull first-in-nation protections for child social media stars
A bill in the Legislature would entitle child influencers under the age of 16 to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content.
By Claire Savage | AP
 
‘Really good Mother’s Day gift’: Hayden Wesneski celebrates his mom completing Leukemia treatment
Wesneski, a Texas native, will get to mark the occasion with his mom, Lisa, when the Cubs travel to Houston Sunday evening.
By Maddie Lee
 
Man found shot to death in South Chicago home
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 