Man fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The man, 36, was on a sidewalk in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a black SUV shot him just before 8 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
The Latest
Federal agents made 6,300 arrests on Friday — the first day after Title 42 expired — and 4,200 Saturday. That’s sharply below the 10,000-plus on three days last week.
A man was found with multiple stab wounds in the 5100 block of West Concord Place, police said.
A bill in the Legislature would entitle child influencers under the age of 16 to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content.
Wesneski, a Texas native, will get to mark the occasion with his mom, Lisa, when the Cubs travel to Houston Sunday evening.
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue. No one is in custody.