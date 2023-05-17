Man shoots brother before killing himself outside Fox Lake restaurant they once owned together

A feud between the two brothers who once owned Dockers Restaurant together in Fox Lake reached a deadly end Tuesday afternoon when one brother shot the other before turning his gun on himself outside the lakeside business, police said Tuesday.

Mario Martinez, 56, who still owns the restaurant, survived being shot several times by his older brother, Marciano Martinez, 63, and underwent emergency surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe the older man, who no longer had an ownership stake in the restaurant, arrived at the business Tuesday to confront his brother. The two argued in the kitchen and Marciano Martinez pulled a gun and shot his younger brother, said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, the spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. Read more at the Daily Herald

