The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Washington Federal Bank investigation News Politics

Ex-Washington Federal bank employee cuts deal with feds, expected to testify

The failure of Washington Federal Bank for Savings has led to criminal charges against 16 people. Among them: former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, who was convicted lst year of lying to regulators and filing false income-tax returns.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Ex-Washington Federal bank employee cuts deal with feds, expected to testify
Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., before it was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices.”

Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., before it was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices.”

Google Street View

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to a deferred-prosecution deal for a former employee of a failed Bridgeport bank that collapsed amid a massive fraud scheme that’s led to charges against bank executives and customers including former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.

Prosecutors had filed a conspiracy charge against Brian Fong, who was the manager of the Archer Street branch of Washington Federal, saying he worked with two bank colleagues to cook the books and thwart federal regulators.

Related

On Tuesday, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger to approve a deferred- prosecution agreement with Fong. If Fong holds up his end of the deal, which includes cooperating with investigators, prosecutors are expected to seek dismissal of the criminal charge after one year. 

At a hearing Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Netols said Fong is expected to testify in an upcoming trial related to the bank collapse.

Related

He said Fong’s deal will prevent him from working with financial institutions without written consent from regulators.

Washington Federal’s failure has led to criminal charges against 15 others. Among them was Thompson, who was convicted in February 2022 of lying to regulators and filing false income-tax returns. That cost Thompson his seat on the Chicago City Council and landed him a four-month prison sentence.

Related

Convicted earlier this year was Robert Kowalski, a longtime friend, customer and business partner of John Gembara, who was the bank’s chief executive officer, president and chief shareholder before his death by what authorities have ruled was suicide shortly before the bank was ordered closed.

Related

Gembara was found dead Dec. 3, 2017, in the main bedroom of the Park Ridge home of a bank borrower, Marek Matczuk, who has been charged in connection with the fraud. 

The federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency closed Washington Federal on Dec. 15, 2017. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. spent $139.8 million to cover losses from what authorities have described as a scheme that began in 2011 and was led by Gembara to give millions of dollars to friends and customers without requiring them to repay the money. 

So far, the FDIC has recovered about $58 million. 

Also mentioned in the charges against Fong are former Washington Federal employee Cathy Torres and former bank board member Janice Weston, both who are facing charges. Torres has pleaded guilty. Weston faces trial in September.

According to Fong’s deal, Weston told him to alter bank reports to make it appear that Washington Federal was checking customers against a list from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, as required by internal policies. But Fong knew that list wasn’t being checked prior to certain transactions, according to the deal.

He also understood that the documents he fraudulently altered would be given to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency during its examinations of Washington Federal.

Contributing: Tim Novak

Untitled

READ MORE

screen_shot_2018_11_08_at_10_13_21_am.png

Click here to read the Sun-Times’ initial investigation of the failure of Washington Federal Bank for Savings.

Next Up In Washington Federal Bank for Savings
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson got secret deal from Bridgeport bank shut down for ‘massive fraud’
Why did Bridgeport bank president kill himself in customer’s Park Ridge home?
After Bridgeport banker kills himself, top debtor tries to avoid repaying $20M
Feds find massive fraud at shuttered Bridgeport bank whose prez was found dead
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson under scrutiny in probe of failed Bridgeport bank
Where is dead Bridgeport banker’s yacht?
FDIC wants $14.5 million from dead Bridgeport banker’s estate over massive fraud
The Latest
RKELLY_032319_01.jpg
News
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
Kelly had faced charges that he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.
By Associated Press
 
Gun safety survivors and advocates, including members of the Gun Violence Prevention PAC, call for gun safety laws Thursday in Springfield.
Other Views
Gun marketing to kids is irresponsible and dangerous
Illinois can stop the gun lobby, which is going after our kids by absurdly marketing weapons to minors who cannot even legally own guns, the CEO of Illinois Gun Violence Prevention PAC writes.
By Kathleen Sances
 
Dionne Mhoon (standing beside a police officer), mother of Officer Aréanah Preston, and her family cry as Officer Preston’s hearse arrives before Preston’s funeral outside Trinity United Church of Christ, at 400 W. 95th St., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Four teens are charged with first-degree murder in her killing.
News
Colleagues of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston rise to their feet during funeral to ‘show her how much we loved her’
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim Police Supt. Fred Waller were among the mourners waiting for the hearse carrying Preston’s body.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 
merlin_108855657.jpg
News
U.S. Supreme Court declines to halt Illinois assault weapons ban
The decision means the ban will now likely remain in effect while the federal appeals court in Chicago takes time to hear arguments in the case.
By Jon Seidel
 
_Gerdings.jpeg
Couple from Quincy gets two years probation in U.S. Capitol riot
Jason and Christina Gerding were arrested on Jan. 28, 2021, just a few weeks after the Capitol riot. They pleaded guilty last January.
By Jon Seidel
 