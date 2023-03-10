The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 10, 2023
Bridgeport bank failure case verdict: Robert M. Kowalski guilty of all charges

He was a longtime friend, customer and business partner of the late John F. Gembara, who was Washington Federal Bank for Savings’ CEO and ran a massive embezzlement schem, authorities say.

By  Tim Novak
   
In the first case to go to trial in the failure of a crooked Bridgeport bank, Robert M. Kowalski was found guilty Friday of embezzling $8 million from Washington Federal Bank for Savings and concealing more than $560,000 in assets when he went bankrupt.

Kowalski, 60, was a longtime friend, customer and business partner of the late John F. Gembara, who was Washington Federal’s president, chief executive officer and majority shareholder. Federal authorities say Gembara ran the embezzlement scheme that caused federal regulators to shut down the bank his father and grandfather previously ran.

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson previously went to prison for income-tax fraud and lying to authorities about more than $200,000 he got from Washington Federal.

Kowalski, a divorced father of five children, could face an estimated maximum sentence of 82 years in prison and likely a minimum of 24 years, according to prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall ordered Kowalski immediately taken into custody, saying he could be a flight risk, noting that all of the money missing from the bank still hasn’t been found.

“When you take money and property from a bank….and you don’t pay it back …. you’re not a bank customer, you’re a criminal,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin M. Pinkston told the jury.

Kowalski, an attorney who represented himself during the trial, maintained that Gembara was to blame for any embezzlement and that he was a victim.

During his closing argument, he said, “ I can’t be guilty simply because I associated with this man.”

