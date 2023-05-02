NFL Network back on Comcast cable after sides reach new carriage agreement

NEW YORK — Comcast’s Xfinity subscribers will be able to view the NFL Network after all.

The cable company said Tuesday morning in a statement that there is a new carriage agreement. The old one expired Monday.

The NFL is expected to announce its regular-season schedule on May 11.

NBCUniversal, which airs “Sunday Night Football,” is owned by Comcast. Comcast has 16.1 million subscribers according to a company filing in March.

NFL Network offers plenty of original programming, including the popular morning show “Good Morning Football.” And the channel will air a schedule release show.

Comcast is navigating turbulence in the cable industry. Last week, it said it lost more linear pay-TV customers in the first quarter (614,000) than in any previous quarter. That represented about 3.8% of its remaining 16.142 million Xfinity subscribers entering 2023. Last year, Comcast lost 2.034 million pay-TV customers, including 512,000 in Q1.

Contributing: Jeff Agrest