Tuesday, May 2, 2023
NFL Network back on Comcast cable after sides reach new carriage agreement

NBCUniversal, which airs “Sunday Night Football,” is owned by Comcast. Comcast has 16.1 million subscribers according to a company filing in March.

By  Associated Press
   
Comcast cable subscribers won’t miss out on any NFL Network programming now that the sides have reached a new carriage agreement.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

NEW YORK — Comcast’s Xfinity subscribers will be able to view the NFL Network after all.

The cable company said Tuesday morning in a statement that there is a new carriage agreement. The old one expired Monday.

The NFL is expected to announce its regular-season schedule on May 11.

NFL Network offers plenty of original programming, including the popular morning show “Good Morning Football.” And the channel will air a schedule release show. 

Comcast is navigating turbulence in the cable industry. Last week, it said it lost more linear pay-TV customers in the first quarter (614,000) than in any previous quarter. That represented about 3.8% of its remaining 16.142 million Xfinity subscribers entering 2023. Last year, Comcast lost 2.034 million pay-TV customers, including 512,000 in Q1.

Contributing: Jeff Agrest

