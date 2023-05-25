The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Technology News Business

Nvidia stuns markets and signals how artificial intelligence could reshape technology sector

The chipmaker’s shares jumped 24%, lifted by quarterly projected sales of $11 billion, a 64% jump from the same period last year and beating expectations.

By  Associated Press
   
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company founder Morris Chang, left, shakes hands with Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, right, at a TSMC facility under construction in Phoenix in 2022. Analysts say Nvidia’s performance could be an early look at how AI may transform the tech sector.

WASHINGTON — Shares of Nvidia, already one of the world’s most valuable companies, skyrocketed Thursday after the chipmaker forecast a huge jump in revenue, signaling how vastly the broadening use of artificial intelligence could reshape the tech sector.

The company based in Santa Clara, California, is close to joining the exclusive club of $1 trillion companies like Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft, after its shares jumped more than 24%.

Late Wednesday the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Yet its projections for sales of $11 billion this quarter is what caught Wall Street off guard. It’s a 64% jump from last year during the same period, and well above the $7.2 billion industry analysts were forecasting.

“It looks like the new gold rush is upon us, and NVIDIA is selling all the picks and shovels,” Susquehanna Financial Group’s Christopher Rolland and Matt Myers wrote Thursday.

Chipmakers around the globe were pulled along. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor rose 3%, while South Korea’s SK Hynix gained 6%. ASML based in the Netherlands added 5%.

Nvidia founder and CEO of Jensen Huang said the world’s data centers are in need of a makeover given the transformation that will come with AI technology.

“The world’s $1 trillion data center is nearly populated entirely by [central processing units] today,” Huang said. ”And $1 trillion, $250 billion a year, it’s growing of course but over the last four years, call it $1 trillion worth of infrastructure installed, and it’s all completely based on CPUs and dumb NICs. It’s basically unaccelerated.”

AI chips are designed to perform artificial intelligence tasks faster and more efficiently. While general-purpose chips like CPUs can also be used for simpler AI tasks, they’re “becoming less and less useful as AI advances,” a 2020 report from Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology notes.

“Because of their unique features, AI chips are tens or even thousands of times faster and more efficient than CPUs for training and inference of AI algorithms,” the report adds, noting that AI chips can also be more cost-effective than CPUs due to their greater efficiency.

Analysts say Nvidia could be an early look at how AI may reshape the tech sector.

“Last night Nvidia gave jaw-dropping robust guidance that will be heard around the world and shows the historical demand for AI happening now in the enterprise and consumer landscape,” Wedbush’s Dan Ives wrote. “For any investor calling this an AI bubble ... we would point them to this Nvidia quarter and especially guidance which cements our bullish thesis around AI and speaks to the 4th Industrial Revolution now on the doorstep with AI.”

The Latest
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (left) answers a questions about trust among Democrats as Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (right), listens on Wednesday.
Springfield
Lawmakers trudge ahead on state budget, but move to give up on elected school board map this year
The state Sentate had not yet begun debating the budget late Thursday. And completion of a final map of the districts of Chicago’s new elected school board could be pushed even further into the future, as the House voted to give themselves months more time to draw it up.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks looks on after giving up a run in the third inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on May 25, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. He allowed three earned runs in 4 1⁄3 innings.
Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks makes season debut after long shoulder injury
The Cubs lost to the Mets in the series finale.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_60617433.jpg
Crime
Kentucky man shoots roommate after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket, police say
A man, angry that the last Hot Pocket had been eaten, allegedly shot his roommate in the buttocks, authorities in Louisville say. He’s ordered to not contact the victim.
By Associated Press
 
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday, May 25, 2023, before a hearing in front of the state medical board at the Indiana Government South building in downtown Indianapolis. Bernard is appearing before the board for the final hearing in a complaint filed by Attorney General Todd Rokita saying she violated patient privacy laws and reporting laws. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Abortion
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
Dr. Caitlin Bernard is being investigated after she performed an abortion last year on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio and shared information with a newspaper reporter.
By Associated Press
 
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Englewood.
Crime
2 teens critically wounded in Near West Side shooting
A boy, 17, and an 18-year-old man were getting into a car when someone walked up to them and began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 