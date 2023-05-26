The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 26, 2023
FOXES_052323_10.jpg

Two fox kits stand by their den in the Lurie Garden in Millennium Park, Monday, May 22.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 11 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos

Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over his first City Council meeting, efforts begin to restore and preserve the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse, and adorable foxes call Millennium Park home.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
CHESS_052223_15.jpg

Dana Reizniece-Ozola from Latvia plays chess with a person who is incarcerated during the International Chess Federation’s Chess for Freedom Conference at Cook County Jail’s Division 11 in the Little Village neighborhood, Thursday, May 18. The game is part of the International Chess Federation’s first Chess for Freedom Conference, where they partnered with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to explore how chess can be used to help rehabilitate people who are incarcerated.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

LIGHTHOUSE_052523_02.JPG

The Chicago Harbor Lighthouse as seen from Navy Pier, Wednesday, May 24. Efforts are underway to try to restore and preserve this historic beacon.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

SAFEHOLIDAY_052623_1.jpg

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson smiles while walking to a press conference where officials discussed public safety plans and activities for Memorial Day weekend at 63rd Street Beach, Thursday, May 25.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

GUADALUPE_052423_03.JPG

Tape and barricades block off the destroyed remains of the Chapel of Resurrected Christ at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Tuesday, May 23 in Des Plaines, Ill.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

WINTHROPSHOOTING_052423_6.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where a person was shot in the 5900 block of N. Winthrop Ave. in a nearby alleyway in the Edgewater neighborhood, Tuesday, May 23.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

WRIGHT_052323_08.JPG

A woman holds up a sign in supporter of the asylum seekers during a public meeting over housing asylum seekers over the summer at Wright College, in the gym at Wright College, Tuesday, May 23.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

CITYCOUNCIL_052523_34.jpg

Alderpersons clap for Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) during Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s first City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, May 24.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

RAMASWAMY_052023_23.jpg

From left: Devin Jones, the 18th Ward Republican committeeman chair for Southside Republicans; Tyrone Muhammad, founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change; Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican who is running for the presidency in 2024; and Pastor Shando Valdez, a senior pastor at New Jerusalem Evangelical Baptist Church, are onstage during a town hall meeting with South Shore residents at Studio 2226 about the influx of migrants in Chicago, Friday, May 19.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

WATCHDOGS_052423_02.JPG

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul walks into the room to speak on his office’s investigation into Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois during a press conference at the State Office Building at 555 W Monroe St, Tuesday, May 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

STEVENSON_052423_22.JPG

Esmeralda Hernandez, 46, poses for a portrait near her home in Little Village where she has been a lifelong resident experiencing truck congestion and pollution, Tuesday, May 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

