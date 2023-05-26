Picture Chicago: 11 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos
Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over his first City Council meeting, efforts begin to restore and preserve the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse, and adorable foxes call Millennium Park home.
The Latest
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks throws live batting practice
The boy suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The running back criticizes his old team, but for the wrong reasons.
Alicja Pierzchala had just turned onto the 5800 block of West Giddings Avenue when someone put a gun to the back of her head and yelled, “Give me your dog,” she said.
All 22 of Chicago’s beaches opened Friday. Beachgoers can now swim from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day.