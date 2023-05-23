The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Suspected arson causes ‘significant’ damage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

A person of interest has been detained, authorities say. The blaze caused $50,000 in damage to the shrine, a sacred site to many Chicago-area Catholics.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Charles Keeshan
Des Plaines police say a person of interest has been detained in connection with a suspected arson early Tuesday morning that significantly damaged a portion of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

A woman apparently in distress stacked flowers and other items in an outdoor chapel at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines early Tuesday morning and set them ablaze, scarring a site that’s sacred for many Chicago-area Catholics.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the shrine and destroyed five statues, said Andy Lepe, a representative of the shrine.

“The damage was significant,” he said.

Des Plaines police say they have detained a person of interest in connection with the suspected arson, but charges have not yet been filed.

According to police, officers responded at about 2:31 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a fire at the shrine, at 1170 N. River Road on the campus of Maryville Academy.

Officers attempted to extinguish the flames when they arrived but were unsuccessful. Des Plaines firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to put out the blaze, authorities said.

Lepe estimated that the fire burned for more than 10 minutes before it could be extinguished.

The fire occurred in a chapel surrounding a statue of Jesus on the west plaza of the shrine. That statue, as well as those of the two angels St. Jude and St. Michael the Archangel, were destroyed by the fire.

