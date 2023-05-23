The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot, killed in Edgewater

The man was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_113584326.jpg

First-responders work on a gunshot victim in the 5900 block of North Winthrop Avenue in Edgewater on Tuesday. The man later died at a hospital.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man is dead after being shot in Edgewater on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man, 33, was found on his back in an alley in the 5900 block of North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago police said.

merlin_113584340.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where a man was shot in the 5900 block of North Winthrop Avenue in Edgewater.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

He was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Police taped off the area shortly after the victim was found, and he was loaded into an ambulance after being covered with a white sheet.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

