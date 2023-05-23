Man shot, killed in Edgewater

A man is dead after being shot in Edgewater on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The man, 33, was found on his back in an alley in the 5900 block of North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Police taped off the area shortly after the victim was found, and he was loaded into an ambulance after being covered with a white sheet.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
Chicago police are on scene for a person shot in the 5900 block of North Winthrop Ave. in the alleyway. #Chicago #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/cYD1n0fJQ0— Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) May 23, 2023
