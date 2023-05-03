The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Ruidofest 2023 set for new location in 2-day event; lineup revealed

Kali Uchis, Juanes are among the artist slated for the festival, taking place this year at the Chicagoland Fairgrounds.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Juanes performs onstage during the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons earlier this year in Los Angeles. The Latin music superstar is scheduled to headline Ruidofest in August.

Getty Images

Chicago’s Ruidofest will heat up the summer in a new location this year.

The now two-day Latin music extravaganza will run Aug. 19-20 in its new location at the Chicagoland Fairgrounds, 2801 S. Washtenaw Ave. Last year’s fest was a three-day event in Union Park.

This year’s lineup so far includes:

Aug. 19: Kali Uchis, Alemán, División Minùscula, Jumbo, Prayers, Niko, Rubio, Conexión Divina, Loyal Lobos, Los Cogelones, Vondré, Santrio, and Favelas

Aug. 20: Juanes, Los Bunkers, Sabrina Claudio, Allison, The Warning, Astronomía Interior, Silverio, Los Rakas, Amandititita, Wiplash, Ladrones, and Si Dos Quiere

According to festival organizers, the two-day pivot will translate to “no artist overlaps” in the schedule. The new location will also feature art installations and more vendors. Parking will be available on site for $10 per day.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4 (ticket purchasing info will be announced at that time).

RuidoMap23_FestGrounds.jpeg

Courtesy Ruidofest

