Ruidofest 2023 set for new location in 2-day event; lineup revealed

Chicago’s Ruidofest will heat up the summer in a new location this year.

The now two-day Latin music extravaganza will run Aug. 19-20 in its new location at the Chicagoland Fairgrounds, 2801 S. Washtenaw Ave. Last year’s fest was a three-day event in Union Park.

This year’s lineup so far includes:

Aug. 19: Kali Uchis, Alemán, División Minùscula, Jumbo, Prayers, Niko, Rubio, Conexión Divina, Loyal Lobos, Los Cogelones, Vondré, Santrio, and Favelas

Aug. 20: Juanes, Los Bunkers, Sabrina Claudio, Allison, The Warning, Astronomía Interior, Silverio, Los Rakas, Amandititita, Wiplash, Ladrones, and Si Dos Quiere

According to festival organizers, the two-day pivot will translate to “no artist overlaps” in the schedule. The new location will also feature art installations and more vendors. Parking will be available on site for $10 per day.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4 (ticket purchasing info will be announced at that time).