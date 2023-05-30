The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 30, 2023

White Sox defeat Angels 7-3

Gonzalez homers, doubles; Vaughn hits three-run double for White Sox

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox defeat Angels 7-3
Romy Gonzalez homered and doubled for the White Sox against the Angels Tuesday night. (Getty Images)

Romy Gonzalez homered and doubled for the White Sox against the Angels Tuesday night. (Getty Images)

Getty

With Liam Hendriks back after his bout with cancer, the White Sox are essentially at full strength.

“It feels really good to have our whole team back together for the first time,” manager Pedro Grifol said before a 7-3 victory against the Angels Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There is no more using injuries as a crutch for a team built to win and needing one to halt a three-game losing streak and improve to 23-34.

“Now we’ve just got to put it all together and go play the baseball we’re capable of playing and live up to the expectations we have for us a team,” Grifol said. “It’s time to prepare, it’s time to go out there and win some games.”

Opening Day second baseman Elvis Andrus is the only regular missing as he finishes up a minor league rehab assignment for an oblique strain. Romy Gonzalez, playing second base, homered for the third straight game and in a five-run fifth that erased a 3-1 deficit had an double against left-hander Tyler Anderson, stole third base and scored when catcher Chad Wallach’s throw went into left field.

The big blow in the fifth was Andrew Vaughn’s three-run double. Vaughn, who leads the Sox with 39 RBI, also doubled in the ninth.

Lucas Giolito allowed three runs in five innings, two on homers by Taylor Ward leading off the game and Shohei Ohtani leading off the fourth inning.

Eloy Jimenez extended his hitting streak to 11 games and drove in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly. Luis Robert Jr. broke an 0-for-16 slump with two doubles and a single, and Jake Burger had three singles.

Reynaldo Lopez pitched two perfect innings in relief of Giolito.

Hendriks warmed up in the ninth while Kendall Graveman was getting the last three outs. Graveman pitched 1 13 innings.

The Sox will be faced with the possibility of being sellers at the Aug. 1 deadline if they don’t become a .500 team at least, although a few games above could win the division. Grifol wasn’t ready to look that far ahead.

“You’re taking me way too far out there,” he said. “I’m not going to be thinking about July when we have to play these guys tonight and have to win this game tonight. Taking me out six, seven weeks, it’s too much for me. I’m only thinking about here today, get after it today and after we’re done, worry about winning tomorrow’s game.”

This and that

Seby Zavala had a 15-pitch at-bat against Anderson in the Sox’ five-run fourth, the longest on record by a Sox player since Frank Thomas faced 17 pitches on April 7, 2004. Zavala grounded out to shortstop. (Source: @ckamka.

*The Sox have hit 33 homers in their last 29 games.

*The Sox will go for a series split Wednesday afternoon in what will be their 16th game without a day off.

*Outfielder Jake Marisnick was traded to the Tigers for cash considerations. Marisnick played in nine games, mostly as a defensive replacement, before he was designated for assignment last week when Clint Frazier was selected from Triple-A Charlotte.

Next Up In News
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
4 wounded in Englewood shooting
‘Peacekeepers’ try to prevent violence using hard-won street smarts
Ex-CPD boss scares off would-be robbers targeting daughter outside Chatham home
Where the debt ceiling debate hits you at home and in the bank
The Latest
CORRECTION_Building_Collapse_Iowa.jpg
Nation/World
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Five residents are unaccounted for in the building that collapsed Sunday. One resident was found alive Monday. Authorities delay a planned demolition amid protest.
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE | Associated Press and Hannah Fingerhut | Associated Press
 
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks held the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in five innings at Wrigley Field on May 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Kyle Hendricks feeling ‘much more like myself’ in Cubs’ 2-1 win vs. Rays
Before the game Tuesday, the Cubs recalled Hayden Wesneski and optioned reliever Michael Rucker.
By Maddie Lee
 
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Van Houten should be paroled. The appellate court’s Tuesday, May 30, 2023, decision reverses an earlier decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rejected her parole in 2020. His administration could appeal. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File) ORG XMIT: CAVAN201
News
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
Leslie Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Charles Manson and other followers kill Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969.
By Christopher Weber | Associated Press and Amy Taxin | Associated Press
 
053023_Sky_at_Dream_Adam_Hagy_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
‘Disconnected’ Sky routed by Dream on the road
The Sky trailed by 15 points at the half and saw their deficit balloon to as many as 22 in the fourth quarter before falling 83-65 for their second loss of the season.
By Annie Costabile
 
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
4 wounded in Englewood shooting
A group of people standing on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street were fired upon by someone in a vehicle. Two are hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 