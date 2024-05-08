White Sox trade OF Robbie Grossman to Rangers for Double-A pitcher

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The White Sox acquired minor-league right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa from the Texas Rangers in exchange for outfielder Robbie Grossman Wednesday.

To fill Grossman’s spot on the roster, the the Sox also selected the contract of infielder Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa, 23, is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 12 1/3 innings with Double-A Frisco this season. He owns a 0.89 and has recorded one save while striking out 16 batters. The Sox assigned him to Double-A Birmingham.

He ranks among the Texas League relief leaders in ERA (first), WHIP (second), opponents average (second, .167) and strikeout-to-walk rate (third, 4.00).

Grossman, 34, is hitting .211/.329/.268 with four doubles and a team-high 13 walks over 25 games with the Sox this season after signing as a minor-league free agent on March 22. He played on the Rangers’ World Series team last season.

Remillard, 30, has played in two games with the Sox in 2024, going 1-for-5 with a run scored. He was designated for assignment on April 22.

