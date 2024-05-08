The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox trade OF Robbie Grossman to Rangers for Double-A pitcher

White Sox acquire right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa; select contract of IF Zach Remillard from Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Robbie Grossman

Chicago White Sox’s Robbie Grossman celebrates with teammates after scoring on an RBI double by Tommy Pham during the first inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, May 1, 2024. (AP

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The White Sox acquired minor-league right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa from the Texas Rangers in exchange for outfielder Robbie Grossman Wednesday.

To fill Grossman’s spot on the roster, the the Sox also selected the contract of infielder Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa, 23, is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 12 1/3 innings with Double-A Frisco this season. He owns a 0.89 and has recorded one save while striking out 16 batters. The Sox assigned him to Double-A Birmingham.

He ranks among the Texas League relief leaders in ERA (first), WHIP (second), opponents average (second, .167) and strikeout-to-walk rate (third, 4.00).

Grossman, 34, is hitting .211/.329/.268 with four doubles and a team-high 13 walks over 25 games with the Sox this season after signing as a minor-league free agent on March 22. He played on the Rangers’ World Series team last season.

Remillard, 30, has played in two games with the Sox in 2024, going 1-for-5 with a run scored. He was designated for assignment on April 22.

