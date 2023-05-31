11 people wounded over 3 hours in Chicago, mostly in neighborhoods that have been more violent this year

Eleven people were shot over three hours Tuesday night in neighborhoods that have generally seen more gun violence this year, despite an overall drop across Chicago.

The rash of attacks comes after the city recorded its most violent Memorial Day weekend in seven years, with 12 people killed and 48 people wounded.

The worst attack was in Englewood, where four people were shot around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a passing gray Dodge Derange opened fire as they stood on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

A man, 36, was shot in the head and a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the buttocks and once in the abdomen, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another man, 43, was shot twice in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. A woman, age unknown, was grazed in the arm, but left the scene, police said.

About half an hour later, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. Officers found the boy around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East 72nd Street, police said. No other details were released.

In Austin, two men were shot around 6:35 p.m. in a parking lot in the 5100 block of West Madison Street. A 22-year-old was hit in the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in both legs and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In Deering, a man was shot as he walked out of a store in the 15000 block of West Garfield Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. The man, 31, was shot in the right knee and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In Garfield Park, a man was grazed in the hand as he drove his Jeep in the 3700 block of West Congress Parkway around 8:30 p.m. The man, 26, was shot by someone in a passing car, police said. He went to Humboldt Park Health Center and was listed in good condition.

About a mile and a half away in the same neighborhood, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 8:55 p.m. in the 100 block of North Keeler Avenue. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In Calumet, a 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 700 block of East 130th Place when he was shot in the left leg around 9 p.m. He went to Roseland Hospital and was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in any of the attacks.

Homicides and shootings across the city are down from last year, with homicides by 6% and shootings by 5%, according to police data, But most of Tuesday night’s shootings were in districts that have seen a rise in homicides or shootings or both.

The Englewood police district has seen a 14% increase in homicides this year, though shootings are down 24%. The Grand Crossing district has recorded a 79% increase in homicides and a 32% increase in shootings, according to police data.

The Austin district has had 7% more homicides and 7% percent more shootings this year. The Harrison district, which covers Garfield Park, has recorded 22% more homicides but 22% fewer shootings. The Calumet district has seen 26% fewer homicides but 8% more shootings.

Only the Deering district has seen a decrease in both homicides, 62%, and shootings, 12%.

