The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

6 Harvard Elementary students hospitalized for ‘drug-related reasons’

The hospitalizations were believed to be caused by something the children smoked, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 6 Harvard Elementary students hospitalized for ‘drug-related reasons’
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Six Harvard Elementary students were hospitalized Wednesday, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

Sun-Times file

Six students at Harvard Elementary School in Grand Crossing were hospitalized Wednesday for “drug-related reasons.”

About 1:50 p.m., paramedics responded to the school at 7525 S. Harvard Ave. and took six children about 9 to 10 years old to area hospitals for “drug-related reasons,” according to a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.

The hospitalizations were believed to be caused by something the children smoked, the spokesperson said.

Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Next Up In News
Divided City Council approves $51 million in migrant crisis funding
11 people wounded over 3 hours in Chicago, mostly in neighborhoods that have been more violent this year
Boy, 16, fatally shot in Joliet
William Brandt, influential Democrat, corporate restructuring pioneer, dies at 73
6 teens held, 4 cops hurt in Six Flags melee
15-year-old boy shot in Grand Crossing
The Latest
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele left his start against the Rays on Wednesday after three perfect innings. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele leaves start vs. Rays with left forearm tightness
Steele retired all nine batters he faced.
By Maddie Lee
 
SV2_chs0840.1025_sb_v2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ amazes with its many, visually glorious worlds
Animated sequel has all the elements of a great summer blockbuster but keeps the story spinning too long.
By Richard Roeper
 
A tension-filled debate, filled with shouting and pleas for civility from Mayor Brandon Johnson, preceded the vote to approve transferring $51 million in funding to help the city cope with an influx of migrants.
City Hall
Divided City Council approves $51 million in migrant crisis funding
The raucous meeting saw speakers shouting each other down, prompting appeals for decorum from Mayor Brandon Johnson. In the end, the funds transfer passed 34-13 — enough to carry Chicago only through June 30.
By Fran Spielman
 
US-ISRAEL-POLITICS-REPUBLICANS
Columnists
Is Chris Christie aiming to stop Trump in the GOP presidential primary?
Maybe winning isn’t the point for Christie, who is the most unpopular among GOP candidates. He just might succeed at a loftier goal: stopping Donald Trump.
By S. E. Cupp
 
The Chicago Bears begin interior demolition work this week on the former Arlington International Racecourse. The team wants to build a new stadium and entertainment district on the site.
Editorials
As Bears begin demolition at Arlington race track, Mayor Johnson must focus on Soldier Field’s future
The Bears began demolishing the interior of Arlington this week. No more fruitlessly pursuing the team. Now Johnson has to sort out the best use of Soldier Field.
By CST Editorial Board
 