6 Harvard Elementary students hospitalized for ‘drug-related reasons’
The hospitalizations were believed to be caused by something the children smoked, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.
Six students at Harvard Elementary School in Grand Crossing were hospitalized Wednesday for “drug-related reasons.”
About 1:50 p.m., paramedics responded to the school at 7525 S. Harvard Ave. and took six children about 9 to 10 years old to area hospitals for “drug-related reasons,” according to a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.
The hospitalizations were believed to be caused by something the children smoked, the spokesperson said.
Their conditions weren’t immediately available.
