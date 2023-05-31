6 Harvard Elementary students hospitalized for ‘drug-related reasons’

Six students at Harvard Elementary School in Grand Crossing were hospitalized Wednesday for “drug-related reasons.”

About 1:50 p.m., paramedics responded to the school at 7525 S. Harvard Ave. and took six children about 9 to 10 years old to area hospitals for “drug-related reasons,” according to a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.

The hospitalizations were believed to be caused by something the children smoked, the spokesperson said.

Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

