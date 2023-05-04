Three people wounded in shooting in Fuller Park

Three people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Just before 6 p.m., a man and two women were standing near the front of a residence in the 300 block of West Root Street when at least two attackers stepped out of a nearby car and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 19-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Her condition was unknown.

Another woman, 37, was struck in the hand, and a man, 44, was struck in the leg. They were taken to the same hospital in unknown conditions, police said.

No one was in custody.

