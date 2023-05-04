Three people wounded in shooting in Fuller Park
A man and two women were standing in front of a home in the 300 block of West Root Street when they were shot, police said. No one is in custody.
Three people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.
Just before 6 p.m., a man and two women were standing near the front of a residence in the 300 block of West Root Street when at least two attackers stepped out of a nearby car and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
A 19-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Her condition was unknown.
Another woman, 37, was struck in the hand, and a man, 44, was struck in the leg. They were taken to the same hospital in unknown conditions, police said.
No one was in custody.
South Shore residents blast plan to turn former school into shelter for migrants: ‘We don’t want them in this building’
Illinois’ assault weapons ban back in effect for now after ruling by federal appeals judge in Chicago
The Latest
Brandon Johnson on Tuesday will be in Charlotte to speak to the Democracy Alliance. Wednesday, in Washington he will meet with the Illinois congressional delegation and other federal officials.
South Shore residents blast plan to turn former school into shelter for migrants: ‘We don’t want them in this building’
Residents said the neighborhood is in dire need of the resources being used to help asylum-seekers and that the city should instead house them on the North Side.
GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, who paid for luxury vacations for Clarence Thomas and his wife, also paid the private school tuition for a great-nephew of the justice, who raised the boy. The payments were not disclosed.
Illinois’ assault weapons ban back in effect for now after ruling by federal appeals judge in Chicago
Appellate Judge Frank Easterbrook put a hold on an injunction that had been issued against the law last week by a federal judge in southern Illinois.
They agreed to four-year deals with Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith, Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson.