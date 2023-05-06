Man struck and killed by freight train in Geneva

A Yorkville man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a freight train in west suburban Geneva.

About 9 p,m., the 49-year-old had just exited a Metra train when he went under a crossing arm near Third Street and Western Avenue and was struck by the eastbound fright train, Geneva police said.

Witnesses told police that he was crossing the tracks with two other men who both made it safely across.

Geneva police are investigating.