Saturday, May 6, 2023
Man struck and killed by freight train in Geneva

The man, 49, had exited a Metra train near Third Street and Western Avenue just before he was struck, Geneva police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe Stock Photo

A Yorkville man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a freight train in west suburban Geneva.

About 9 p,m., the 49-year-old had just exited a Metra train when he went under a crossing arm near Third Street and Western Avenue and was struck by the eastbound fright train, Geneva police said.

Witnesses told police that he was crossing the tracks with two other men who both made it safely across.

Geneva police are investigating.

