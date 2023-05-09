The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Sen. Durbin must act quickly on Supreme Court corruption allegations

What is the value of respecting the law if the highest court in the land does not? Supreme Court justices must be investigated and sanctioned where appropriate, writes a Logan Square resident.

Letters to the Editor
   
Senators Meet For Their Weekly Policy Luncheons

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

I am the debt manager for a unit of local government, managing nearly $10 billion in outstanding municipal debt. But this opinion is solely my own. Due to my involvement with government finances, I am required to comply with numerous ethics rules and internal controls. These range from transaction approvals, prohibitions on accepting gifts, disclosures of financial interest, procurement rules, a requirement to live within the city limits, and many more.

All of these rules are important and necessary. Especially in Illinois, we understand how the functioning of society depends on public officials — even middle managers like me — refraining from corrupt activity.

And yet, as I read allegation after allegation of bribery, conflicts of interest, sexual assault and even treason surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court, it makes me feel like a sucker. Am I foolish to be constantly doing my best to play by the rules? Am I setting my sights too low by living solely on my official salary? What is the value of respecting the law if the highest court in the land does not?

If we are to prevent feelings like these from growing into a general breakdown of ethics in government, the behavior of the Supreme Court must be thoroughly investigated and sanctioned where appropriate. Corrupt justices have no place on the Court.

I am frustrated by the lack of action by Sen. Dick Durbin and the Senate Judiciary Committee in investigating these allegations. This is no time for excuses about Senate procedure and committee majority. If Sen. Dianne Feinstein is unable to serve she must step down so that an investigation can proceed. Corruption on the Supreme Court is a bigger issue than any one senator’s career or any notion of decorum. No more excuses.

Ben Kidder, Logan Square

Telling the truth about nuclear power plants

Illinois is more dependent than any other state on nuclear power and we have more nuclear waste inside our border than any other state. But now there is a lot of money and propaganda saying we need more nuclear power plants. 

These propagandists, uniformly, benefit from nuclear power. They push only the points that can be viewed as advantages. Nuclear power is called “clean” in spite of routine and constant emissions that spread radioactive contamination in the air, water and soil, and in spite of nuclear accidents which spread their unspeakable filth throughout the world.

They say, “nobody died at Three Mile Island” or only 46 people died at Chernobyl and nobody died from radiation at Fukushima, obvious lies that demean the intelligence and scholarship of anyone who has examined the truth about these accidents and many never-mentioned others. We need information from the people who see nuclear power differently and will tell the truth about how more nuclear power plants would disadvantage the citizens of Illinois.

Jan Boudart, Nuclear Energy Information Service board member

The Latest
Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., before it was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices” days after CEO John F. Gembara was found dead at a bank customer’s home in what authorities called a suicide.
Washington Federal Bank investigation
Washington Federal Bank for Savings collapse sees another former employee charged
Brian Fong is cooperating with prosecutors. Fifteen bank officials, workers and borrowers have been charged, and a Daley family was convicted of cheating on his taxes in a related case.
By Tim Novak
 
The owner of this Wisconsin gun store says he sold guns to Sonya Brown, who was accompanied by a man who claimed he was a law-enforcement officer.
Convicted robber used girlfriend to buy guns in Wisconsin, claimed he was cop, feds say
Simione Dunn and Sonya Brown face charges in federal court in Chicago.
By Frank Main
 
Migrant stand in the lobby of the 8th District police station in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, Friday, May 5, 2023.
City Hall
Lightfoot declares emergency amid surge of new arrivals
Though local officials have “worked tirelessly” to handle the increase in migrants, asylum-seekers and other new arrivals, “the situation has become increasingly untenable,” according to the executive order Lighfoot issued Tuesday.
By Fran Spielman
 
According to a draft recommendation from a government task force released on Tuesday, women should start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50.&nbsp;
Well
Start mammograms at age 40, not 50, US health panel recommends
Tuesday’s update — if the draft proposal is finalized — would mark a shift in the influential panel’s guidelines although it’s not likely to end confusion. Other health groups differ over when and how often to screen.
By Associated Press
 
A rendering of the planned Bally’s casino in Chicago.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s proposes selling casino stake to some city residents
The company said it is discussing terms of the offer, intended to help it meet requirements for ownership by racial minorities, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
By David Roeder
 