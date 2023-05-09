Man seriously wounded in Little Italy shooting

A man was seriously wounded early Tuesday in an armed robbery in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The man, 48, was at a gas station in the 2400 block of West Roosevelt Road when four men with guns approached and demanded his belongings about 3:40 a.m, Chicago police said.

The man attempted to run when he was shot in both legs, police said.

He drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

