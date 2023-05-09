The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man seriously wounded in Little Italy shooting

Police said the man was at a gas station in 2400 block of West Roosevelt Road when four men with guns demanded his belongings and shot him.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man seriously wounded in Little Italy shooting
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was seriously wounded early Tuesday in an armed robbery in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The man, 48, was at a gas station in the 2400 block of West Roosevelt Road when four men with guns approached and demanded his belongings about 3:40 a.m, Chicago police said.

The man attempted to run when he was shot in both legs, police said.

He drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
String of armed robberies reported on West, Northwest Sides
Motorist in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival, dies at 86
Heifer that escaped school prank in Niles is named Blossom
Chicago plumber pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 riot
Suspect held in New Orleans shooting that wounded Terri Hemmert’s friend
The Latest
merlin_113234040.jpg
Movies and TV
‘BlackBerry,’ about the device’s rise and fall, presses all the right buttons
This is one of those whip-smart, character- and story-driven gems that grabs you from the start and never lets go.
By Richard Roeper
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Some mourners want stability, and some want change
Readers respond to woman troubled by the way her brother’s widow quickly got rid of his clothes and started redecorating the house
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Alden-Hebron’s Damian Marks and Riley Prentice celebrate their runaway victory at the Chain O’Lakes North sectional. Provided by boat driver Dave Kranz
Sports
IHSA sectionals show the growth of high school bass fishing
The Illinois High School Association’s sectionals for bass fishing show some of the growth in high school fishing.
By Dale Bowman
 
Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil Caprese skewers.
Recipes
Menu planner: Caprese skewers are a fresh, summery appetizer or ‘salad’ course
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 