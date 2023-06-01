The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Judge blasts last-minute attempt to delay businessman’s bribery trial as ‘frivolous’

The harsh ruling followed days of uncertainty over whether Weiss’ trial will commence more than two-and-a-half years after his indictment in the case that brought down state Rep. Luis Arroyo.

By  Jon Seidel
   
merlin_113775270.jpg

James T. Weiss waits outside security at Dirksen Federal Building on his way to a hearing, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A federal judge Thursday accused defense attorneys of a “late-breaking” attempt to delay the trial of the businessman accused of bribing then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo, calling a recent appeal “frivolous” and saying it all seemed “like a farce and a stunt.”

U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger said the trial of James T. Weiss, set to begin Monday, “will roll forward.” 

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later dismissed the appeal at issue and wrote in an order that “professional discipline may be warranted.”

The harsh rulings followed days of uncertainty over whether Weiss’ trial will commence more than 2 12 years after his indictment in the case that brought down Arroyo and outed then-state Sen. Terry Link as a government cooperator. 

Weiss allegedly paid Arroyo $32,500 over more than a year to promote and vote for legislation in the Illinois General Assembly related to unregulated gambling devices known as “sweepstakes” machines. When the legislation didn’t pass, they allegedly tried to bribe Link, who turned out to be cooperating with federal investigators. 

Arroyo was charged in October 2019. Weiss was charged in a federal grand jury indictment handed up a year later. Arroyo pleaded guilty and is now serving a 57-month prison sentence handed down last year by Seeger.

The judge called Arroyo a “dirty politician who was on the take.”

In November 2022, Seeger set Weiss’ trial for Monday. Then in April, defense attorneys Ilia Usharovich and Sheldon Sorosky asked the judge to dismiss the charges against Weiss, invoking the U.S. Constitution’s “Speech or Debate Clause,” which protects members of Congress against interference by other branches of the federal government.

In a written opinion Thursday, Seeger wrote flatly that Weiss’ argument “doesn’t get off the ground.”

“The Speech or Debate Clause protects federal legislators, not state legislators,” Seeger wrote. 

“And in any event,” he added, “Weiss cannot invoke any privilege of a legislator because he isn’t a legislator.” 

Seeger initially signaled his intent to deny Weiss’ motion during a hearing May 17. Usharovich and Sorosky then filed notice of their intent to appeal the ruling Monday — one week before Weiss’ trial was set to begin. 

In a six-page written ruling Thursday, Seeger blasted the defense attorneys and complained that, in an impromptu hearing Wednesday, they kept raising additional reasons for delaying the trial. 

“Maybe defense counsel isn’t ready for trial,” Seeger wrote. “Maybe they want more time to prepare. Or maybe Weiss wants to postpone the trial until the day after never. Who knows.”

The judge wrote that “sometimes parties make arguments for a good faith extension or change in the law. That’s not this case.” He wrote that “trial is a long time coming.” And “whatever reason Weiss may have for wanting to move the trial, the Speech or Debate Clause isn’t a good one.”

Ald. Walter Burnett says nothing nefarious about how he spent unaccounted for $165K — otherwise, ‘I’d be in jail’
Take a self-guided tour of 17 Chicago LGBTQ landmarks
69-year-old mother of five caught in crossfire in Auburn Gresham. ‘How does this happen to somebody like my mom?’
Bears surprise Highland Park’s Cooper Roberts with dune buggy-like wheelchair
Inside the political survival of Chicago City Council dean
Wanted: The Stuffed Bear Bandit. FBI offers $5,000 for arrest of Chicago bank robber
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th meets diners at Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on Feb. 28, 2023.
Fran Spielman Show
Ald. Walter Burnett says nothing nefarious about how he spent unaccounted for $165K — otherwise, ‘I’d be in jail’
“My accountant and my lawyers are working on that. It’s fine. It hasn’t gone anywhere. We’ve just got to reconcile it. And it will be reconciled,” Burnett said Thursday.
By Fran Spielman
 
We won’t have scenes like this from last year because the coronavirus pandemic means there’s no Chicago Pride Parade on the last Sunday of June as usual this year.
LGBTQ
Take a self-guided tour of 17 Chicago LGBTQ landmarks
You can move through this list to highlight some key places and events in the city’s LGBTQ communities and history.
By Clare Spaulding and Jade Yan
 
8EA17142_F5E9_4B57_A33A_896903784F19_preview.jpg
News
69-year-old mother of five caught in crossfire in Auburn Gresham. ‘How does this happen to somebody like my mom?’
Gale Stephen was driving through the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, someone began firing toward a nearby gas station, and the 69-year-old was caught in the crossfire.
By Sophie Sherry
 
The Chicago Bears, working with Devices 4 the Disabled, gave Cooper Roberts a special wheelchair the boy can use on the beach. Cooper is in front; behind him, from left: Cooper’s twin brother, Luke, Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus, Keely Roberts, Cooper’s mother and Bob Shea, founding director of Devices 4 the Disabled.
Highland Park parade shooting
Bears surprise Highland Park’s Cooper Roberts with dune buggy-like wheelchair
Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts was left paralyzed from the waist down after the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) at a Chicago City Council meeting Jan. 18, 2023.
Fran Spielman Show
Inside the political survival of Chicago City Council dean
Ald. Walter Burnett expected to be stuck in the political wilderness. Instead, he became vice-mayor, with a $400,000 budget, keeping the staff he had as chair of the Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety.
By Fran Spielman
 