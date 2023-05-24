The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023

USA vs. James Weiss

Businessman James Weiss, son-in-law of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, is accused of paying bribes to state lawmakers Luis Arroyo and Terry Link to advance legislation in the General Assembly.

Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Building after Arroyo’s sentencing, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Arroyo was given a 57-month sentence for bribery.
Crime
Nearly 5-year prison sentence for ex-state Rep. Luis Arroyo in bribery scheme: ‘You were a dirty politician who was on the take’
Arroyo sat at the defense table and listened as the judge thoroughly denounced his crime and the pervasiveness of public corruption in Chicago.
By Jon Seidel
 
Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in February 2020.
Metro/State
Sending former state Rep. Luis Arroyo to prison for corruption like ‘draining Lake Michigan with a spoon,’ say lawyers arguing for probation
Sending Arroyo to prison wouldn’t have any effect on other politicians’ behavior, his lawyers argued in a sentencing memo filed Saturday.
By Katie Anthony
 
Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in February 2020.
Politics
Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in corruption case
It’s been two years since prosecutors first charged Arroyo with bribery amid a series of burgeoning public corruption probes. The case revealed the on-and-off cooperation with the FBI of a state senator who wore a wire on Arroyo.
By Jon Seidel
 
Weiss.jpg
Crime
Berrios relative indicted in federal bribery case involving ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo
The Chicago Sun-Times last year identified James T. Weiss — Joseph Berrios’ son-in-law — as a player in the case against Arroyo that also led to the downfall of former state Sen. Terry Link.
By Jon SeidelTim Novak, and 1 more
 
merlin_41005573.jpg
Crime
Longtime lawmaker Terry Link, who wore wire on colleague, pleads guilty in tax case
Link was a key player in the casino debate and had been the head of the Lake County Democratic Party since 1992 before resigning last month.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_41005573.jpg
Crime
Longtime lawmaker Terry Link hit with federal tax charge
It has been nearly a year since a source identified Link as the unnamed state senator who cooperated with the feds against another state lawmaker, then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo.
By Jon Seidel
 
State Rep. Luis Arroyo leaves the Dirksen Federal Building in October.
Politics
Rep. Arroyo, facing bribery charge, resigns from Illinois House
The resignation comes just days after federal prosecutors alleged he offered to pay a state senator $2,500 a month to sponsor gambling-related legislation.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
State Rep. Luis Arroyo leaves the Dirksen Federal Building in October.
Crime
‘This is the jackpot’: State Rep. Luis Arroyo secretly recorded allegedly passing bribe — prompting bipartisan calls for him to resign
The Chicago Democrat has been charged with allegedly offering the state senator $2,500 a month in bribes to support electronic sweepstakes-related legislation.
By Jon SeidelMark Brown, and 1 more
 
