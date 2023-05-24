USA vs. James Weiss
Businessman James Weiss, son-in-law of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, is accused of paying bribes to state lawmakers Luis Arroyo and Terry Link to advance legislation in the General Assembly.
Nearly 5-year prison sentence for ex-state Rep. Luis Arroyo in bribery scheme: ‘You were a dirty politician who was on the take’
Arroyo sat at the defense table and listened as the judge thoroughly denounced his crime and the pervasiveness of public corruption in Chicago.
Sending former state Rep. Luis Arroyo to prison for corruption like ‘draining Lake Michigan with a spoon,’ say lawyers arguing for probation
Sending Arroyo to prison wouldn’t have any effect on other politicians’ behavior, his lawyers argued in a sentencing memo filed Saturday.
It’s been two years since prosecutors first charged Arroyo with bribery amid a series of burgeoning public corruption probes. The case revealed the on-and-off cooperation with the FBI of a state senator who wore a wire on Arroyo.
The Chicago Sun-Times last year identified James T. Weiss — Joseph Berrios’ son-in-law — as a player in the case against Arroyo that also led to the downfall of former state Sen. Terry Link.
Link was a key player in the casino debate and had been the head of the Lake County Democratic Party since 1992 before resigning last month.
It has been nearly a year since a source identified Link as the unnamed state senator who cooperated with the feds against another state lawmaker, then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo.
The resignation comes just days after federal prosecutors alleged he offered to pay a state senator $2,500 a month to sponsor gambling-related legislation.
‘This is the jackpot’: State Rep. Luis Arroyo secretly recorded allegedly passing bribe — prompting bipartisan calls for him to resign
The Chicago Democrat has been charged with allegedly offering the state senator $2,500 a month in bribes to support electronic sweepstakes-related legislation.
