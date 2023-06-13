The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Nation/World Entertainment and Culture News

White House celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday

At a massive concert on the South Lawn, Vice President Kamala Harris said Juneteenth is an occasion to ‘honor Black excellence, culture and community.’

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE White House celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday
Jenifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW170

Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday evening.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted a massive concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the country’s newest federal holiday which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America.”

“To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture. It was a statement of fact for this country to acknowledge the origin of the original sin of slavery, to understand the war was never fought over it, it wasn’t just about a union, but it was most fundamentally about the country and freedom.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said Juneteenth is an occasion to “honor Black excellence, culture and community.”

“America is a promise — a promise of freedom, liberty and justice,” Harris said. “The story of Juneteenth as we celebrate it is a story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise. Not for some, but all.”

The concert also commemorated Black Music Month, and featured artists such as Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and Chicago’s own Jennifer Hudson.

In 2021, Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The holiday marks the date when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free — which occurred June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom.

Next Up In News
Man wounded in Libertyville road rage shooting
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to all federal charges in classified documents case
Cubs celebrate pride night with special market outside Wrigley Field: ‘I feel good being in this place right now’
After days of delays, city moves migrant families from North Side to Daley College
As Trump pleads not guilty, Liz Cheney warns: ‘We have a continued assault on the rule of law in this country’
Homeless people locked out of O’Hare still have few options, months after crackdown: ‘Where am I supposed to go?’
The Latest
The I&amp;M Canal State Trail, often close between the canal and the Des Plaines, in Channahon was a good first leg to do for the Will County Triple Crown Challenge. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Of bikers, hikers and a first leg of the Will County Triple Crown Challenge
Hiking the 13 miles of the I&M Canal State Trail in Will County Monday was a a lively experience of the wild world and a good way to start a quixotic quest to do the Will County Triple Crown Challenge.
By Dale Bowman
 
Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Music
Beatles’ ‘last’ record utilized AI, Paul McCartney reveals; ‘new’ song due this year
The technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of the 2021 documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back.” The song was made using an old demo featuring John Lennon’s voice.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man wounded in Libertyville road rage shooting
Police responded to a call of a man who said he was shot at Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue. The gunman fled. The man was treated for a wound to the leg.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former US President Donald Trump departs following his appearance at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse, in Miami, Florida, on June 13, 2023. Trump appeared in court in Miami for an arraignment regarding 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nation/World
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to all federal charges in classified documents case
Donald Trump becomes the first former president to face a judge on federal charges that he kept secret government documents after leaving office and refused to return them.
By Eric Tucker | Associated PressAlanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
NHL
Golden Knights blast Panthers in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
The Knights delivered their city a true Vegas-style party from dazzling passes to Mark Stone’s hat trick to all-out goal celebrations in a 9-3 romp Tuesday night.
By Sun-Times wires
 