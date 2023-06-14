The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

All of Chicago’s 77 public pools set to open by June 23

The pools, 50 outdoor and 27 indoor, will be opened at least five days a week.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE All of Chicago’s 77 public pools set to open by June 23
A closed pool at Cornell Square Park in Back of the Yards, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The Chicago Park District expects to open all of its public pools by June 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

All of Chicago’s 77 public pools will be opened by June 23 after a lifeguard hiring binge by the Chicago Park District. Only half of the pools were opened last summer due to a citywide lifeguard shortage. 

Three-hundred lifeguards are in training as of this week and the district is working on onboarding new lifeguards and summer recreation leaders. 

Andy Walsh, the manager of beaches and pools for the Park District, said the district strengthened its hiring efforts for lifeguards this year.

During the Chicago Park District’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Walsh said the district started recruiting last October, much earlier than usual. As of May 31, over 1,800 people applied for lifeguard positions, compared to 850 applications by the same date last year. 

Their recruitment efforts for lifeguards included partnering with Chicago Public Schools and City College of Chicago for recruiting students, offering incentives including a $600 bonus for completing training, relaxing the residency policy and removing fees for registration and certification. 

Related

“I’m really encouraged by the increase in applicants. What we are doing to better align and collaborate with Chicago Public Schools, I think that is going to continue for the better,” said Myetie Hamilton, the president of the board of commissioners.

The district has started filling pools around the city and the goal is to open every indoor and outdoor pool by June 23. The pools will be opened at least five days a week, Walsh said.

The pools will close for the year on Aug. 20, the day before school starts for Chicago Public Schools. The city’s beaches, which opened in May, will close on Labor Day.

Next Up In News
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
Museum of Contemporary Art admission to increase
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months as inflation slowly eases
Patrick Gasienica, Olympic ski jumper from Oak Park, dies in motorcycle accident
New Divvy scooters have phone chargers, blinkers and an AI-powered sidewalk-detecting camera
Civic Federation offers revenue, cost-cutting options to confront Chicago’s financial challenges
The Latest
Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023.
Business
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
A federal jury in New Jersey found that race was a factor in the firing of a former regional manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished for the arrests of 2 Black men at a Philadelphia outlet.
By Associated Press
 
Paco.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Dr. Francisco Martínez, veterano de guerra y médico en Humboldt Park, fallece a los 105 años
Algunos pacientes pobres le pagaban al Dr. Martínez con el queso que habían recibido como prestaciones alimentarias federales.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.
Chicago
Museum of Contemporary Art admission to increase
For Chicago residents, student and senior ticket will go from $8 to $10 and the adult price will go from $15 to $19.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Asylum seekers buses Daley College migrants
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes son trasladados de YMCA en el lado norte a Daley College en el lado sur
La alcaldía quería desocupar el YMCA de High Ridge para que ese fuera utilizado exclusivamente por hombres solteros que ahora dominan la población de 500 personas que aún duermen en los pisos de las estaciones de la Policía de Chicago.
By Elvia MalagónKaitlin Washburn, and 1 more
 
bus.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Cinco heridos cuando autobús de escuela bautista se voltea en expressway
El autobús era de City Baptist Schools con sede en Hammond, Indiana.
By Sun-Times Wire
 