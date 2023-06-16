Update on parking passes for the two lakefront anglers’ parking lots

There are new summer hours for the sale of parkng passes to the two anglers’ lots on the Chicago lakefront: the 12 spots on the northeast corner of Burnham Harbor and the seven spots at DuSable Harbor.

During the summer, sales of those passes at Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit-card only) will only be on Tuesays and Friday mornings from 7 to 10 a.m. Sales will continue as usual at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) during business hours.

The passes cost $20 and are good for two months.