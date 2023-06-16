The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Update on parking passes for the two lakefront anglers’ parking lots

Sale of parking passes for the two anglers’ parking lots (Burnham and DuSable harbors) have new summer hours at Northerly Island.

By  Dale Bowman
   
View of downtown from the south end of Burnham Harbor. Credit: Dale Bowman

File photo of the view of downtown from the south end of Burnham Harbor.

Dale Bowman

There are new summer hours for the sale of parkng passes to the two anglers’ lots on the Chicago lakefront: the 12 spots on the northeast corner of Burnham Harbor and the seven spots at DuSable Harbor.

During the summer, sales of those passes at Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit-card only) will only be on Tuesays and Friday mornings from 7 to 10 a.m. Sales will continue as usual at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) during business hours.

The passes cost $20 and are good for two months.

