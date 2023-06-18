4 men shot — one fatally — in Austin

Four men were shot, one fatally, in the Austin neighborhood early Sunday.

Just before 3 a.m., five men were fighting inside a garage in the 5400 block of West Crystal Street when one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

One man, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the ankle and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The third man, 27, was struck in the leg and arm and drove to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A fourth man, whose age was unknown, also went to Stroger Hospital and was listed in critical condition with unknown injuries, police said.

The gunman fled the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

