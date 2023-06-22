The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Theater Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Creatives shine new light on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ in Goodman Theatre world premiere

Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff have reimagined their classic stage musical for a new age.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Creatives shine new light on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ in Goodman Theatre world premiere
Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy Walker (center) is joined by the company of&nbsp;“The Who’s Tommy,” with (far right) Tommy’s parents, Captain Walker (Adam Jacobs) and Mrs. Walker (Alison Luff).

Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy Walker (center) is joined by the company of “The Who’s Tommy,” with (far right) Tommy’s parents, Captain Walker (Adam Jacobs) and Mrs. Walker (Alison Luff). The reimagined stage musical is having its world premiere at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre.

Liz Lauren

For decades, the story of Tommy Walker has enthralled audiences. The titular character in “The Who’s Tommy” has been the focus of the groundbreaking 1969 concept album, the zany 1975 film and the hit Broadway musical, which debuted in 1993.

Through music, all these outlets have told the story of a disenfranchised post-war youth who witnesses a horrific act of violence at the hands of his father and becomes disassociated from reality before finding his gift for pinball and becoming enmeshed in his own savior complex.

Untitled

‘THE WHO’S TOMMY’

When: Though July 23

Where: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn

Tickets: $30-180

Info: GoodmanTheatre.org

Now, 30 years after first coming to the stage, the story is being reimagined for a whole new generation, re-teaming the original Tony Award-winning creative duo of Pete Townshend (music, lyric, book) and director Des McAnuff for a modernized take, now in previews at the Goodman Theatre’s Albert Theatre.

“More than anything, I think we’ve recognized that Tommy has a new relevance, and that’s true on a number of layers,” said McAnuff in a recent interview at the Goodman, discussing how “the world has caught up with Tommy” decades after he first brought the acclaimed production to the stage at the La Jolla Playhouse (where he is now director emeritus), followed by a Broadway run from 1993-1995.

Choreographer Lorin Latarro (from left), director Des McAnuff and associate director Michael Bello lead a rehearsal of “The Who’s Tommy” at the Goodman Theatre.

Choreographer Lorin Latarro (from left), director Des McAnuff and associate director Michael Bello lead a rehearsal of “The Who’s Tommy” at the Goodman Theatre.

Liz Lauren

“The whole world is now trying to escape a hostile universe by looking into a mirror, albeit a black mirror [with our phones],” McAnuff shared. “And Tommy becomes this kind of guru, almost political leader, and people follow him almost mindlessly. That seems to me to be particularly relevant today, too.”

In a promotional video, Townshend also added that society’s greater understanding of mental health today also played a part in the revamp.

“When I wrote ‘Tommy,’ nobody had ever written about trauma. Nobody talked about bullying,” he said. 

The idea to reinvent the show came about pre-pandemic and initially took on a cinematic tone.

“When [Pete] came to me five years ago and we started talking about [re-doing] this, one of the things we started thinking about was a motion picture,” McAnuff revealed during the Chicago interview, adding that the original flick wasn’t really something Townshend was all that involved in, but rather steered by director Ken Russell.

“We actually did develop a [new] screenplay, which exists and we are actually working on that, too, but getting a movie made is no cinch. That led us to again wanting to do it on stage. We are both very invested in this story.”

Though the Goodman run presents a reimagined version of “The Who’s Tommy,” McAnuff said he still aimed at being “faithful but not obedient” to the original, once again relying on a huge component of visual storytelling.

“The hope is the audience will be able to project their imaginations onto it.”

To do so, McAnuff recruited award-winning choreographer Lorin Latarro (“Into The Woods,” “Waitress”) to work alongside the 29-member cast and nine-piece live band to help develop the physical flow. Latarro, who purposefully refrained from watching the original reference material, said she was focused on a “contemporary movement vocabulary” in order to make the story feel as if it fit in any era. 

“I really pitched the idea about family, about mom, dad and their son and what it means,” Latarro said, during a separate interview at the Goodman. “I can’t sit through it without crying. I watch it and just see this family struggling.”

Of course, there’s also the thrill of choreographing to some of the most quintessential rock numbers of all time.

“It’s impossible not to dance to,” says Latarro, noting that “Pinball Wizard,” “The Acid Queen” and “Sensation” were standouts. “Each of these songs are stories, Pete clearly had something to say.”

Cast in the lead role is relative newcomer Ali Louis Bourzgui, who previously appeared in the Goodman’s “Layalina” earlier this year and admits playing Tommy Walker was “one of the most challenging roles I’ve ever done.”

“I have gone about it thinking of how it would be to experience the world through a musical consciousness,” he said during a chat at the Goodman Theatre.

To prepare, Bourzgui dove deep into The Who archives, watching every video performance he could find, including the breakthrough Woodstock 1969 appearance.

“I wanted to capture some sort of the magic spark they have when they perform,” said the actor and songwriter whose own music is on Spotify.

“Pete, for a few years now, has been an inspiration … he writes these music parts that are so unique and bold but is so confident about them in a way that revolutionized music.”

Next Up In Theater
Things to do in Chicago June 22-28: The Mix
Top-notch cast, glorious songs and plenty of personality combine for first-rate ‘Lloyd Price Musical’
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 15-21
‘Real Housewives of Motown’ showcases the women who proudly stood in the shadows of hitmakers’ love
Kate Arrington’s ‘Another Marriage’ brings Judy Greer to the Steppenwolf stage
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history; Goodman’s ‘Good Night, Oscar’ honored
The Latest
Columnist Rich Miller writes the Civic Committee has evolved from a standard businessperson group issuing standard businessperson demands that echoed standard pro-business publications, editorial pages and pundits, to taking a much more nuanced, holistic approach.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park
The boy was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_114195478.jpg
Chicago
Emergency crews search for possible drowned swimmer at Foster Beach
The 19-year-old woman was seen struggling to swim before sinking below the water, a witness said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Image_from_iOS.jpg
News
‘God’s calling.’ Man uses medical emergency training to help those hurt in hit-and-run outside Sox park
‘I was about 7 feet away when I saw the first man get hit and then sent through the sunroof,’ Artist Eastling said. The driver, Condelarious Garcia, faces multiple felony charges.
By Allison Novelo
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As my long marriage falters, my mistress offers an escape
Man considers the price of an ugly divorce and the burden he someday might put on the younger woman he’d like to marry.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
(FILES) Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 15, 2023. On June 24, 2022, a court reshaped by Republican President Donald Trump overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion and left it up to each state to decide. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Editorials
A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Illinois is fighting hard to protect abortion rights
The numbers of Americans supporting abortion rights since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision are encouraging. But the fight is far from over to safeguard women’s right to make their own decisions about pregnancy.
By CST Editorial Board
 