Kid Cudi belts out stirring Summer Smash performance at his ‘second home’

Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX’s collaborative effort’s fifth annual Summer Smash kicked off Friday night in its new south suburban home at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Headliner Kid Cudi delivered an emotionally stirring performance, but took his most dedicated fans on a happily tearful trip down memory lane with a medley of his classics and newer offerings, from “Intergalactic” to his 2008 introduction “A Kid Named Cudi.”

Performing with an intimacy that’s usually reserved for singing for that special someone — which, in this case, was Chicago, Cudi’s “second home,” as he calls it — the rapper, born Scott Mescudi, kept a glowing grin as he opened his set with his new song, “Porsche Topless,” released on June 2.

Humbled by the crowd who hung on every word throughout, he delivered an emotional performance when he went into throwbacks from his debut album, “Man on the Moon,” including “Mr. Solo Dolo” and the otherworldly “Sky Might Fall.”

Kid Cudi performs Friday at Summer Smash in Bridgeview. Steven Martin Nunez/Summer Smash Media Team

Transitioning into the “Man on the Moon II” medley with the rocky “Ghost!” felt like a missed opportunity to give us “Marijuana,” especially as the aroma of fresh cannabis filled the air. But his beautiful wailing stirred the soul when he gave us “Mr Rager.”

His medley from “A Kid Name Cudi” was alone worth the price of admission. I almost wept through a blissful smile when he performed “The Prayer,” remembering where I was as a college freshman at Jackson State, where first I heard it with my friends.

Despite the venue’s curfew, he managed to squeeze out an energetic dance mix of “Pursuit of Happiness” that put a beautiful cap on the night. It reminds us that no matter where he goes, Chicago is one city where Kid Cudi will always be appreciated.

Saturday’s Summer Smash lineup includes headliner Future, Ski Mask of the Slump God, G Herbo, Cordae, Juicy J, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, Lil Tracy, Sahbabii, Famous Dex, Yung Bans, Jasiah, Veeze, Gloss Up, Danny Towers, Matt Ox, Sexyy Red, Cdot Honcho, Dom Corleo, CP, Highway, Komla, and special guest Lil Uzi Vert.

The festival concludes its three-day run on Sunday with a scheduled lineup featuring headliner Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, Lucki, Central Cee, Lil Skies, Rico Nasty, Babytron, Lil B, Ramirez, Sematary & the Haunted Mound, 03Greedo, Bktherula, BLP Kosher, 2Rare, Babyxsosa, Sid Shyne, Slime Dollaz, Ausar and Pola Bear. Special guest is Lil Durk.

This year’s fest moved from Chicago’s Douglass Park to the Bridgeview venue, becoming the second music festival to depart the West Side locale. Heatwave Music Festival moved its event from the park to Northerly Island, where it was held earlier this month. Riot Fest remains the only mega festival to remain at the park (Sept. 15-17), despite community backlash over the park’s saturation with mega music events.

General admission tickets for Summer Smash are still available at thesummersmash.com