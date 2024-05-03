Horoscope for Friday, May 3, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re unstoppable today. Use the energy that you have to make important changes in your immediate environment, and also to do something to improve your appearance. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you would like to see different? Ideas?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a powerful day because five planets are still in Taurus, giving you a boost of energy and increasing your good fortune. Quite possibly, something going on behind the scenes will impress bosses or someone in authority. This might make the difference.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Work with others today. This might be a friend or cooperating with a group. That’s because today for your sign, teamwork will pay off. Possibly, you will feel competitive in this arrangement; nevertheless, go with the flow. Get things done.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your interactions with bosses, parents and the police will be powerful. You will create a strong impression, which is why they will help you to bring about some changes for the better that you envision. Financial and practical support from others is important.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to take your goals seriously, especially if they relate to publishing, the media, medicine, the law or something to do with higher education. Appreciate what you might achieve. Make some moves to change these goals from the abstract into the concrete.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can empower yourself today by deciding how to best use shared resources and shared property. Or you might empower yourself by deciding how you can get debt-free or reduce your debt. Look for ways to use the wealth and resources of others to further your own goals, because you can do this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to work with others to achieve your objectives. The key is to recognize that you will be more effective by cooperating with others and getting a win-win solution. You have a lot you can bring to the table, probably financial and practical.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re a powerhouse of energy, which is why you can achieve a lot. The key is to clearly define your objectives and your goals and do whatever you can to make them a reality. It’s an old axiom: Energy in one direction always brings benefit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You like the outdoors, which means many of you are into sports. Do be aware that today is a fantastic day to improve your ability to do sports or outdoor activities because you can harness your energy and see ways to improve your technique. This also applies to the performing arts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have an opportunity as well as abundant energy to make improvements to where you live. However, you might also channel this same powerful influence into making improvements into your family relationships. This is because both are possible. It’s a win-win situation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ability to teach, study or learn is remarkable today. Likewise, your ability to communicate to others is unusually convincing and persuasive, which makes this a powerful day for those of you who teach, write, act, sell or market ideas. You’re in the zone and you can really make a difference. Know this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do not underestimate your ability to see new ways of earning money today because they exist. You’re in a resourceful frame of mind, which is why you might also see new uses and applications for something that you already own. Look around and act on your ideas. What changes and improvements can you make?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Christina Hendricks (1975) shares your birthday. You’re determined, organized, hard-working and efficient. This is because you like things run smoothly and you believe in steady improvement. This year you might renew your spiritual or religious beliefs in order to explore a higher consciousness or practices that will help you to improve yourself.

