Horoscope for Saturday, May 4, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a favorable day for you. It’s safe to say that you will enjoy yourself no matter what you end up doing. Nevertheless, do be aware of the moon alert and avoid spending money on anything other than food and gas during that time. Enjoy your day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a great day to schmooze with others and enjoy good times with friends as well as groups and organizations. You will be charming and entertaining, which is why others will be attracted to you. People want to see your face! Caution: Don’t agree to anything important. Don’t volunteer for anything.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re noticed today (especially this morning), so be aware of this. In fact, some people might know personal details about your private life, even though you’re keeping a low profile at this time. This is a great day to schmooze with friends and share your goals with them. Be aware of the moon alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s a great day to socialize! Do something different because you want some adventure. You’ll enjoy meeting people from different backgrounds and learning new things about other cultures. This afternoon you might feel ambitious; nevertheless, avoid important decisions during the moon alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a favorable day for you because people are impressed with you. Initially, you might be concerned with financial matters and shared property; however, be aware of the moon alert, which restricts spending to food and gas. (No shopping during that time.) Socialize with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel and a change of scenery will definitely appeal today. However, you might also be focused on financial matters dealing with inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. Be aware of the moon alert and avoid important decisions or shopping during that time (except for food and gas).

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Cooperate with others today. Basically, this is an easy-going day, so this will not be a problem. Money, gifts and goodies from others might come your way. Nevertheless, if it comes to important decisions or shopping, be aware of the restraints of the moon alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What a lovely day to socialize with friends, partners and loved ones! Enjoy social diversions, sports events, fun activities with kids and the arts. You might work today because you feel the energy to do so; nevertheless, make time for fun and pleasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll get satisfaction today from accomplishing something because you’re eager to work and get things done. Nevertheless, this is also a fun-loving, playful day! Therefore, accomplish what you want to do but make time for play and socializing with others. Competitive sports might figure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a splendid day for socializing, enjoying fun outings, attending sports events and having fun with children’s activities. Take a break from your work and the increased activity taking place at home. Explore the arts. Visit galleries and museums. Relax!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home, family and your private life are your main focus today. In particular, you will enjoy chatting with relatives and siblings. Invite people over because it will please you to entertain others as well as show off your recent home improvements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s a busy day. Some of you are tempted to shop today. If so, do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Enjoy talking to others (sales, writing, acting or teaching) because your communication skills are excellent!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Country singer Randy Travis (1959) shares your birthday. You are well mannered, gentle and reserved. You are also generous and constantly supportive to others. Your easy-going charm makes you an excellent teacher. This year you will attain power and leadership. Seize opportunities in business. Expect recognition, acknowledgment, kudos and awards for your past efforts.

