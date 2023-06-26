The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 26, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture

A tangled web is woven in Steppenwolf Theatre’s somewhat disjointed ‘Another Marriage’

Judy Greer and her co-stars elevate the solid if not spectacular romantic triangle script by Kate Arrington.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 Updated  
SHARE A tangled web is woven in Steppenwolf Theatre’s somewhat disjointed ‘Another Marriage’
Judy Greer and Ian Barford star as Sunny and Nick, a wife and husband coming to terms with life in Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s world premiere of “Another Marriage.”

Judy Greer and Ian Barford star as Sunny and Nick, a wife and husband coming to terms with life in Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s world premiere of Another Marriage.”

Michael Brosilow

Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member Kate Arrington’s debut as a playwright is by turns maddening, opaque, laugh-out-loud funny and drenched in pathos. “Another Marriage,” running through July 23 at Steppenwolf, is also disjointed and at times tough to follow. While there’s a feast of emotion on stage, the messy romance at the heart of Arrington’s script lacks focus even when all those emotions ring inarguably true. 

Directed by Terry Kinney, “Another Marriage” delivers a romantic triangle that veers between realistic and relatable to tough to engage with. As the audience follows two aspiring writers, Nick (Steppenwolf ensemble member Ian Barford) and Sunny (veteran TV/film actress Judy Greer), from their meeting on the college campus quad to married with child, Kinney gets stellar performances from his tight, four-person cast. There isn’t a character on stage who isn’t easy to empathize with, but the script doesn’t give them what they need to propel the audience through an ensemble drama. 

‘Another Marriage’

Untitled

When: Through July 23

Where: Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater, 1646 N. Halsted St.,

Tickets: $20-$60

Run-time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission

Info: steppenwolf.org

Greer’s effervescent, charismatic Sunny is at the heart of the drama. Often relegated to “best friend” tracks in the movies, Greer shows she can more than hold her own as the main attraction. From relatively carefree student to mother of a teenager, Sunny’s life passes by, marked by supertitles above the in-the-round stage: 1998, on the quad. Six months later. Five years later. And so on.

She meets Nick in 1998 and embarks on a relationship that will progress through marriage, a child, an affair, separation, divorce and countless reconciliations and quasi-reconciliations. With the supertitles indicating the passage of time between 1998 and 2015, Nick and Sunny reveal a relationship that’s as constant as the weather. Ultimately, they move toward an untidy ending that defies happily-ever-after closure.

Macassidy (Caroline Neff, left) and Sunny (Judy Greer) must come to terms about their emotional ties to the same man in “Another Marriage.”

Macassidy (Caroline Neff, left) and Sunny (Judy Greer) must come to terms about their emotional ties to the same man in “Another Marriage.”

Michael Brosilow

Sitting in their apartment, Sunny and the now-successful author Nick are often being watched by their invasively observant teenage daughter Jo (Nicole Scimeca), who stalks the stage with a flickering iPad, her restless fingers forever tapping and scrolling as she observes (and sometimes comments on) her parents’ volatile relationship. 

The fourth person in the intricately woven quartet is the literary assistant Macassidy (Steppenwolf ensemble member Caroline Neff). Her mercurial entanglement with Nick (getting any more specific would result in spoilers) profoundly alters his relationship with Sunny and Jo. More importantly, it also sets the stage for several killer scenes between Greer and Neff, as Sunny and Macassidy try to puzzle out how to move forward while bound to the exasperating, alluring Nick. 

The cast elevates Arrington’s script, smoothing over the often bumpy time transitions and making every character feel complex, or at least relatable, even when the script’s dramatic arc falters. A fundamental issue is the conversational nature of every scene; there’s a lot of talking and a lesser amount of doing. The production would be mired in occasional stasis with a lesser cast, but this group makes every last bit of rage or frustration or heartbreak resonate. 

Greer is a force as Sunny, an Everywoman trying to keep her family intact even as its members seem intent on drifting away. She alternates between heartwrenching and hilarious, and finds the truth in whichever point on the emotional spectrum the dialogue calls for. 

Neff’s sometimes childlike, emotionally volatile Macassidy is a delight from entrance to exit, even though her infatuation with Nick — like his infatuation with her — never seems entirely grounded in truth. 

As Jo, Scimeca is at once surly, earnest and sometimes frightening in her intensity; she’s also utterly recognizable to anyone who was ever an adolescent. Barford’s Nick, meanwhile, is gruff and reactive as he bounces between Macassidy and Sunny. Nick often seems like a supporting role in his own life story: The light in “Another Marriage” shines squarely on its women.

Robert Brill’s clever set design literally keeps the action moving. A slowly rotating turntable turns Sunny and Nick’s bedroom and kitchen into literal reminders that life is cyclical and what goes around can literally come back around. 

As playwriting debuts go, “Another Marriage” is solid if not spectacular. From college to family, the ballad of Sunny and Nick is often relatable and engaging. But it’s also disjointed. Arrington’s script needs tightening and focus before it truly shines. 


Next Up In Theater
‘MJ’ musical star to sing national anthem at NASCAR Chicago kickoff
Sheldon Harnick, Tony-winning lyricist and ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ creator, dies at 99
Creatives shine new light on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ in Goodman Theatre world premiere
Things to do in Chicago June 22-28: The Mix
Top-notch cast, glorious songs and plenty of personality combine for first-rate ‘Lloyd Price Musical’
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 15-21
The Latest
Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox homers in against the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 25. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. looking to join White Sox’ select club of All-Star center fielders
“If at the end of my career the numbers say I was the best then that’s who I was going to be,” Luis Robert said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Chicago
New program aims to provide $1000 to survivors of gender-based violence
One-time cash assistance will be available to Chicago residents who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Berkeley man accused of flashing laser pointer at airplanes at O’Hare and Midway
An Illinois State Police air patrol traced a laser pointer flash to a home in Berkeley. Saul Martinez Castanon, 36, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. Airline pilots had reported encountering lasers in the area.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - Nobel chemistry winner John B. Goodenough poses for the media at the Royal Society in London, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Goodenough, who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work helping develop the lithium-ion battery, transforming technology with rechargeable power for devices ranging from cellphones, computers, and pacemakers to electric cars, died Sunday, June 25, 2023,, the University of Texas announced hoto/Alastair Grant, File) ORG XMIT: NYDD208
Obituaries
John Goodenough, a Nobel Prize-winning co-creator of the revolutionary lithium battery, dies at 100
John Goodenough’s breakthrough work on lithium-ion technology is credited with helping develop batteries that power electric vehicles, cellphones, tablets, pacemakers.
By Jim Vertuno | Associated Press
 
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Johnson launches summer jobs program
The program will have 24,000 jobs and internships for young people ages of 16 to 24. And while that’s 2,000 more than last year, it is 8,000 fewer than the One Summer Chicago program provided in 2019.
By Fran Spielman
 