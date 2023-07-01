The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
A ‘beautiful soul’: Woman pushed to death in Germany remembered by family, friends

Eva Liu’s family and friends shed tears and broke into smiles while reminiscing in English and Chinese about the warmhearted 21-year-old from Naperville who was killed in June while on a European vacation.

By  Marni Pyke | Daily Herald
   
Eva Liu of Naperville

Images of twin babies cuddled in their parents’ arm, a little girl with pigtails, a teenager shimmering in a red dress, and a graceful young woman at graduation flashed before mourners at a service Saturday for Eva Liu.

Liu’s family and friends shed tears and broke into smiles while reminiscing in English and Chinese about the warmhearted 21-year-old from Naperville who was killed in June while on a European vacation.

Liu and a friend were near the popular Neuschwanstein Castle tourist site in southern Germany June 14 when they were attacked by a 30-year-old Michigan man, officials said. Liu was pushed off a mountain slope and died later at a hospital. The friend was also injured but recovered.

Their assailant is being held by German authorities on suspicion of murder and related crimes.

Liu graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May and was about to start a career as a software engineer for Microsoft.

A “giant heart” and “beautiful soul” is how longtime friend Elizabeth Tang described Liu.

Dick Biondi, Chicago’s definitive voice of Top 40 radio, dies at 90
NASCAR kicks off Chicago weekend, photos from Day 1 of the racing
NASCAR in Chicago gives fans thrills until the threat of lightning puts the brakes on things
Man shot, 5-year-old girl grazed by bullet in North Lawndale
Chicago’s first day in the NASCAR business was far from a smash hit. Will Sunday be better?
NASCAR Chicago Street race update — The Loop 121 Xfinity race, postponed until Sunday morning
Obituaries
Dick Biondi, Chicago’s definitive voice of Top 40 radio, dies at 90
Influential in advancing the careers of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis, among many others, Biondi was the first disc jockey to play the Beatles on American radio
By Robert Feder | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Cubs
The appreciation of Marcus Stroman continues
But talks of an extension remain at a standstill
By James Fegan
 
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR kicks off Chicago weekend, photos from Day 1 of the racing
What does it look like when professional stock car racing takes over one of the largest cities in America? See for yourself.
By Rich Hein
 
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR in Chicago gives fans thrills until the threat of lightning puts the brakes on things
“We were walking up and heard the noise of the cars,” said Jessie Mitchel, 42, who came with her friend Casar Ybarra. “We got goosebumps, and we’re not even into it.”
By David StruettKaitlin Washburn, and 1 more
 
Crime
Man shot, 5-year-old girl grazed by bullet in North Lawndale
Officers found the girl, 5, wounded after initially responding to a call of a 43-year-old man shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 