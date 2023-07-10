The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 10, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Jamie Foxx, out of view for months, resurfaces on Chicago River boat

Actor smiles and waves to fans after long recovery from unidentified ‘medical complication.’

By  USA TODAY
   
Naledi Ushe
SHARE Jamie Foxx, out of view for months, resurfaces on Chicago River boat
TENNIS-US-ATP

Jamie Foxx attends a Miami Open tennis match in March.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is back out on the town months after he “experienced a medical complication.”

The star of the upcoming film “They Cloned Tyrone” appeared on a boat with a few others on the Chicago River Sunday, in a video obtained by TMZ.

Foxx, 55, smiled as he waved over to fans who called out to him.

Boat life,” the entertainer tweeted Sunday evening, his first tweet in months, noting that he was “celebrating summer” with his whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon.

Foxx added: “Stay blessed!”

The public outing comes two months after his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed Foxx is out of the hospital and recovering at home following a medical complication.

Corinne Foxx shared an “update from the family” on her Instagram storyon May 12, giving thanks for “everyone’s prayers and support.”

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she said. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

Jamie Foxx took to Instagram the week prior to thank his followers for their concern and encouragement, weeks after his daughter announced he had “experienced a medical complication.”

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote in his brief post which included a hands emoji, a heart and a fox emoji. “Feeling blessed.”

In April, the Foxx family revealed the medical event in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the statement read. ”We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment
Jury seated in trial over Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills
Dear Abby: Should the kids in my son’s life be called my grandchildren?
Rosetta Tharpe, who helped turn gospel sounds into rock ’n’ roll, mentors newcomer in Northlight play
Horoscope for Monday, July 10, 2023
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ a meandering father-son frightfest
Da Brat has a baby at 49 with wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced record-breaking hotel revenues in Illinois.
Politics
Swifties, post-pandemic travelers help Illinois break hotel revenue record
Three consecutive Taylor Swift concerts in June helped to break an all-time hotel weekend occupancy record in Chicago.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: G Herbo attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) ORG XMIT: 775984065
Crime
Rapper G Herbo found with gun, nearly 250 grams of weed during traffic stop in River North: police report
The drill rapper was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon and didn’t face additional charges related to the cannabis.
By Tom Schuba
 
IMG_4865.jpg
Crime
9-year-old boy killed while celebrating grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park. ‘He always had the kindest, sweetest smile.’
Ulysses Campos was playing with other kids near an alley about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Elder Lane when he was fatally shot.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Enjoy Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos at Solita Chicago.
Food and Restaurants
Dining Out in Chicago? Try ‘Taco Trivia’ and ‘Kegs N Eggs,’ or sample Anderson .Paak’s .Paakito Mojitos
Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events and more.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
merlin_114496664.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Decenas de migrantes son trasladados de estación de policía donde se investiga presunta conducta sexual inapropiada
Los detalles y el alcance de la investigación siguen sin estar claros. COPA dijo que las acusaciones no han sido corroboradas.
By Tom SchubaMichael Loria, and 2 more
 