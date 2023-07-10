Jamie Foxx, out of view for months, resurfaces on Chicago River boat

Jamie Foxx is back out on the town months after he “experienced a medical complication.”

The star of the upcoming film “They Cloned Tyrone” appeared on a boat with a few others on the Chicago River Sunday, in a video obtained by TMZ.

Foxx, 55, smiled as he waved over to fans who called out to him.

“Boat life,” the entertainer tweeted Sunday evening, his first tweet in months, noting that he was “celebrating summer” with his whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon.

Foxx added: “Stay blessed!”

The public outing comes two months after his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed Foxx is out of the hospital and recovering at home following a medical complication.

Corinne Foxx shared an “update from the family” on her Instagram storyon May 12, giving thanks for “everyone’s prayers and support.”

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she said. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

Jamie Foxx took to Instagram the week prior to thank his followers for their concern and encouragement, weeks after his daughter announced he had “experienced a medical complication.”

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote in his brief post which included a hands emoji, a heart and a fox emoji. “Feeling blessed.”

In April, the Foxx family revealed the medical event in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the statement read. ”We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

