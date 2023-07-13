The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Sports Media Sports College Sports

ESPN’s Dick Vitale again diagnosed with cancer

Vitale tweeted that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE ESPN’s Dick Vitale again diagnosed with cancer
AP23194051798410.jpg

AP

Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale says he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Vitale tweeted Wednesday that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” Vitale tweeted, adding that his doctor “feels that scenario is entirely possible.”

The 84-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He celebrated being cancer-free in April of last year.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast. He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research.

Vitale helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

Next Up In Sports
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks receives Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at ESPYs
For bettors, the [World] Cup board is full
USMNT falls to Panama in semifinals of CONCACAF Gold Cup
Former Sky assistant, Sun coach Stephanie White weighs in on dual coach/general manager role
Kahleah Copper is glue holding Sky together amid injuries, another losing streak and the resignation of James Wade
Cubs, White Sox All-Stars go to bat for struggling managers as second half arrives
The Latest
A judge’s gavel
La Voz Chicago
Guardia de seguridad de secundaria Farragut acusado de asaltar sexualmente a una estudiante
Romel Campoverde, acusado de asalto sexual criminal, ha sido retirado de la escuela a la espera de una investigación oficial, según la escuela y la policía.
By Rosemary Sobol and Matthew Hendrickson
 
A driver drives through flood water that has accumulated in Garfield Park, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Pritzker envía recursos estatales a condados azotados por el clima severo
“Esta proclamación es el último paso en el proceso para ayudar en la recuperación de los impactos de la tormenta”, dijo la presidenta de la Junta del Condado, Toni Preckwinkle.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
IMG_4865.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Hombre es acusado de disparar a niño de 9 años que celebraba el cumpleaños de su abuela en Franklin Park
Javier Murillo, de 37 años, es acusado de asesinato en primer grado, dijo la policía de Franklin Park. Ulysses Campos fue baleado el sábado por la noche en el callejón de una casa.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
When bone spurs occur in the vertebra of the neck, which is the cervical spine, they are known as cervical osteophytes.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Location of cervical bone spurs determines pain treatment options
Problems with posture and alignment and deficits in structural support often play a role in the development of bone spurs in the neck.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
The White Sox’ Liam Hendriks accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs.
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks receives Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at ESPYs
Hendriks told the audience that he pitched much of the 2022 season with non-Hodgkin lymphoma before being diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease.
By Associated Press
 