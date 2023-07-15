The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Dallas pastor named successor to Rev. Jesse Jackson as head of Rainbow PUSH

The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, is expected to be formally introduced Sunday at the coalition’s annual convention.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Dallas pastor named successor to Rev. Jesse Jackson as head of Rainbow PUSH
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. laughs at an ’84-’88 presidential campaign reunion reception on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Community Hall in Chicago.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. laughs at an ’84-’88 presidential campaign reunion reception on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Community Hall in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A Texas pastor and “longtime student” of the Rev. Jesse Jackson will succeed the 81-year-old civil rights leader as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the national organization that has long extended Jackson’s influence from Chicago’s South Side.

The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, is taking on the role of president, coalition leaders said Saturday, a day after the group announced Jackson was “pivoting away” from the helm. One of Jackson’s sons, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, said health was a factor in the decision.

Related

Haynes, 62, couldn’t be reached for comment. He’s expected to be formally introduced Sunday during the Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention, at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver remarks.

In a statement, coalition leaders called Haynes “a long-time student of Rev. Jackson and supporter of the organization.”

The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III.

The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III.

Friendship-West Baptist Church

“Rev. Jackson will be heavily involved in the transition while also continuing in his unwavering commitment to social justice, elevating his life’s work through education within Rainbow PUSH and in training ministers to continue the movement,” the coalition said.

Haynes, who has served at Friendship-West Baptist for 40 years, studied at Bishop College in Dallas, where he earned a bachelor’s in religion and English in 1982. He also has degrees from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and the Graduate Theological Foundation, according to an online church biography.

He has a background in activism with a focus on social justice, domestic violence and poverty, and was applauded by former President Barack Obama for his THR!VE Intern and Leadership Program, which aims to connect young Black people with internships, mentors and jobs.

Related

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., right, and his aide Rev. Jesse Jackson are seen in Chicago, Aug. 19, 1966. Dr. King holds a Chicago Daily News paper with a headline that reads “City Seeks To Cut Marches.” During a meeting with 1,000 civil rights workers in a South Side church, King said, “We aren’t going to let any injunction turn us around.”

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., right, and his aide Rev. Jesse Jackson are seen in Chicago, Aug. 19, 1966. Dr. King holds a Chicago Daily News paper with a headline that reads “City Seeks To Cut Marches.” During a meeting with 1,000 civil rights workers in a South Side church, King said, “We aren’t going to let any injunction turn us around.”

Sun-Times file

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017. His son Jonathan, a former Rainbow PUSH Coalition director, said “it is progressive,” and that his father often uses a wheelchair.

This weekend’s convention marks the 35th anniversary of Jackson’s 1988 Democratic presidential primary bid. He also ran in 1984.

His activism started decades before, as one of the “Greenville Eight,” a group of Black students protesting at the white-only public library in his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina.

He formed Operation PUSH in 1971 and, multiple times over the years, successfully negotiated the release of U.S. citizens being held hostage abroad. The Rainbow Coalition, which grew out of his 1984 presidential campaign, merged with PUSH in 1996.

Jackson’s regular Saturday morning session at his headquarters was for years a must-stop for local, state and national political figures. Jackson helped lead a 1983 voter registration drive that ultimately resulted in the election of Harold Washington as Chicago’s first Black mayor.

In recent years, he’s continued publicly advocating for civil rights and various political campaigns while leading Rainbow PUSH.

Next Up In News
Student loan payments will restart in October for the first time in 3 years. How to prepare.
PPP fraud suspected of 5 more Cook County workers, including woman who used money to pay for daughter’s wedding, report says
Tornado confirmed in central DuPage County
Renault Robinson, 80, dies — co-founded advocacy group for Black police officers, won lawsuit against CPD, briefly led CHA
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s decades of civil rights activism, political efforts
Snake eyes? Arlington Heights man helps capture 19-foot Burmese python — a Florida state record
The Latest
Indiana State v Northwestern
Sports
Polling Place: Did Northwestern do the right thing in firing football coach Pat Fitzgerald?
Voters supported the firing by a large margin, despite Fitzgerald’s claims that he was unaware of the alleged hazing in his program that an independent investigation found likely to have occurred.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Angel Novalez (from left), Shon Barnes and Larry Snelling are finalists for Chicago Police Department superintendent.
La Voz Chicago
Anuncian 3 finalistas para el puesto de superintendente de la policía de Chicago
Una comisión de ciudadanos redujo la lista a Ángel Novalez, Shon Barnes y Larry Snelling. El alcalde Brandon Johnson tiene ahora 30 días para elegir a uno o rechazarlos a todos y ordenar a la comisión que inicie otra búsqueda.
By Fran SpielmanKaitlin Washburn, and 1 more
 
Bottles of sriracha at Saucy Porka in Hyde Park. A nationwide shortage of the popular sauce has led to soaring prices on Amazon and eBay.
La Voz Chicago
Restaurantes intentan adaptarse durante escasez de la salsa Sriracha
Para la mayoría de la gente, la salsa tiene que ser de la marca Huy Fong, la que tiene un gallo en la botella y una tapa verde.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
Leniah Lacaze, 15, of Purpose Over Pain, holds a photo of 18-year-old Terrell Bosley as she joins dozens to protest gun violence in Chicago by staging a die-in Thursday afternoon in Daley Plaza. Bosley was shot to death on the Far South Side in 2006.
La Voz Chicago
Jóvenes protestan contra la violencia armada en mercado de la Plaza Daley
La iglesia católica Sta. Sabina llevó en autobús a docenas de manifestantes al lugar.
By Andy Grimm
 
Purdue v Northwestern
College Sports
On list of Northwestern Q’s still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
Does Gragg have any real authority over the football program, or does that authority quietly reside, as some insiders indicate, with the board of trustees and the school’s preeminent benefactor, former insurance magnate and billionaire alum Pat Ryan?
By Steve Greenberg
 