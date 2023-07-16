The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Ides of March’s Peterik collapses on stage in Des Plaines, is expected to be OK

Jim Peterik of the Ides of March was on stage at the Des Plaines Theatre on Sunday afternoon when he collapsed. He’s expected to make a fully recovery.

By  Steve Zalusky | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Ides of March’s Peterik collapses on stage in Des Plaines, is expected to be OK
AR_230719474.jpg

Grammy winner Jim Peterik is a Chicago-area native who was a member of the Ides of March and Survivor.

Courtesy of Jim Peterik

Jim Peterik of the Ides of March collapsed from apparent heat exhaustion while performing Sunday afternoon at the Des Plaines Theatre.

Ron Onesti, president and CEO of theater operator Onesti Entertainment Corp., later said Peterik is in good spirits and is expected to be OK.

Related

Peterik was playing guitar and singing with the Ides of March about 4:30 p.m. when he collapsed during the final song of the performance’s first half, Onesti said.

Related

“He got a little dizzy and fell backward. We called the ambulance,” he added. “He was 100% coherent the whole time and smiling and communicative. He didn’t pass out or anything like that. So it looks to me like there should be no issue whatsoever.”

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Marie & Rosetta’ soars on the musical wings of rock ’n’ roll, gospel pioneer
Dear Abby: Some relatives never visited my father with Alzheimer’s
Horoscope for Sunday, July 16, 2023
Windy City Smokeout brings people out for the barbecue and the country music
Dear Abby: Friend who cut me off doesn’t know the whole story
Horoscope for Saturday, July 15. 2023
The Latest
Biden_Ukraine_Cluster_Munitions.jpg
Nation/World
Putin says Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets its own supply from U.S.
Cluster bombs are munitions that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets. They are seen by the U.S. as a way to help bolster Ukraine in its offensive.
By Associated Press
 
JACKSON_071723_03.JPG
News
‘Fighter for freedom’: Kamala Harris praises legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson at Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention
Vice President Harris said that when she was in law school in the 1980s she had a ‘Jesse Jackson for President’ bumper sticker on her car.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Sun_Times_files.png
Crime
1 killed, 4 wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting
Ashley Griggs, 40, was killed in the early Sunday shooting in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police say. Four others were wounded and are hospitalized.
By Allison Novelo
 
Election_2024_DeSantis__1_.jpg
Nation/World
DeSantis presidential campaign is cutting staff as new financial pressure emerges
Florida governor and GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, who is trailing Donald Trump in polls, cut fewer than 10 paid staffers in a belt-tightening move.
By Steve Peoples | Associated Press
 
U.S. District Judge James Zagel, right, at the sentencing hearing of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2011. Zagel died Saturday at age 82.
Obituaries
Judge James Zagel, judge in Blagojevich case, dead at 82
The federal judge also was a prosecutor in the Richard Speck case. Zagel died Saturday after a long illness.
By David Struett
 