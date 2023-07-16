Ides of March’s Peterik collapses on stage in Des Plaines, is expected to be OK
Jim Peterik of the Ides of March was on stage at the Des Plaines Theatre on Sunday afternoon when he collapsed. He’s expected to make a fully recovery.
Jim Peterik of the Ides of March collapsed from apparent heat exhaustion while performing Sunday afternoon at the Des Plaines Theatre.
Ron Onesti, president and CEO of theater operator Onesti Entertainment Corp., later said Peterik is in good spirits and is expected to be OK.
Peterik was playing guitar and singing with the Ides of March about 4:30 p.m. when he collapsed during the final song of the performance’s first half, Onesti said.
“He got a little dizzy and fell backward. We called the ambulance,” he added. “He was 100% coherent the whole time and smiling and communicative. He didn’t pass out or anything like that. So it looks to me like there should be no issue whatsoever.”
For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.
