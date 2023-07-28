The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Emmy Awards postponed due to the writers’, actors’ strike

The awards telecast was scheduled for Sept. 18. Union rules say stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or attend awards shows while on strike.

By  Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
   
This 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The 75th Emmy Awards are the latest production to be put on pause due the Hollywood strikes and will not air as planned in September.

A person familiar with the postponement plans but not authorized to speak publicly pending an official announcement, confirmed the delay Friday. No information about a new date was immediately available.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on Sept. 18. Rules laid out by the actors’ union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, say stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or attend awards shows while on strike.

Writers are also not permitted from working on awards shows until the strike ends.

Whenever the next Emmy Awards are held, HBO will walk in the leading contender. The network is up for 74 awards for three of its top shows: “ Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us.”

“Ted Lasso” has the most comedy category nominations with 21, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike, calling for better pay, structure with residual payments and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.

The Latest
Crime
Judge accepts guilty plea from Chicago rap star G Herbo, who used stolen credit cards for private jets, luxury cars, stay at Jamaican villa
G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, had signed an agreement last week pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of lying to federal agents. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni accepted the deal and set sentencing for Nov. 7.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears
Bears’ safety Jaquan Brisker has big plans for 2023
After being named to Pro Football Focus’ all-rookie team in 2022, the second-round pick from Penn State wants to parlay his versatility into more takeaways. “Doing whatever to help my team,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
White Sox
White Sox deal Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly to Dodgers
The Sox will receive outfielder Trayce Thompson and minor-league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Crime
Man shot to death in Englewood
The man was shot in the abdomen about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Northwestern’s interim head coach David Braun speaks during Big Ten Media Days.
College Sports
Big Ten’s four new coaches take divergent paths to new-look West Division
While the number of new coaches hired is hardly an aberration in major college football, the journeys these men made are strikingly different.
By Michael Marot | AP
 