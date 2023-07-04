The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

1 killed, 1 critically wounded in New City shooting

One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 1 critically wounded in New City shooting
merlin_60617433.jpg

Scott Olson, Getty

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in New City on the South Side.

About 7:20 a.m., the men were outside in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when someone exited a nearby vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man, 25, was struck in the abdomen and right arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Marchers at a previous “4th of 53rd Parade” in Hyde Park.
Annual ‘4th of 53rd Parade’ on South Side set to step off
The Hyde Park tradition started in 1992. Thousands are expected to attend. Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to be among those marching.
By Michael Loria
 
People gather in Highland Park on Tuesday morning before the city’s remembrance ceremony and community walk, one year after the mass shooting during the July 4 parade.
Highland Park to ‘reflect and remember’ one year after tragedy
Community walk the centerpiece of events to “reclaim” the parade route following last year’s July 4 mass shooting.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot during argument in River North; 1 in custody
The man, 49, was outside arguing with a woman in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street when it turned physical and she pulled out a gun and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
John Burke with a muskie of 51 1⁄4 inches from Eagle Lake in Ontario. Provided photo
Outdoors
Catching a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year
John Burke caught a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year.
By Dale Bowman
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building on June 30.
Letters to the Editor
Supreme Court opens the door to gut civil rights, fair housing laws
Substitute “African American” for “LGBT+” in the case of Colorado web designer Lorie Smith, and you’ve got a return to the bad old days of Jim Crow when so many alleged Christians insisted their religion required separation of the races, a lawyer writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 