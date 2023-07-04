1 killed, 1 critically wounded in New City shooting

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in New City on the South Side.

About 7:20 a.m., the men were outside in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when someone exited a nearby vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man, 25, was struck in the abdomen and right arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.