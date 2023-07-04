1 killed, 1 critically wounded in New City shooting

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in New City on the South Side.
About 7:20 a.m., the men were outside in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when someone exited a nearby vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.
One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Another man, 25, was struck in the abdomen and right arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
The Hyde Park tradition started in 1992. Thousands are expected to attend. Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to be among those marching.
Community walk the centerpiece of events to “reclaim” the parade route following last year’s July 4 mass shooting.
The man, 49, was outside arguing with a woman in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street when it turned physical and she pulled out a gun and fired shots.
John Burke caught a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year.
Substitute “African American” for “LGBT+” in the case of Colorado web designer Lorie Smith, and you’ve got a return to the bad old days of Jim Crow when so many alleged Christians insisted their religion required separation of the races, a lawyer writes.