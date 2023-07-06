The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Bears preseason games, other programming returning to FOX 32 Chicago

The station’s contract with the Bears expired after last season, and the team took its rights to the market. Ultimately, it agreed to return on a multiyear deal.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Bears preseason games and other programming are returning to FOX 32, the team and WFLD announced Thursday. The station’s contract with the Bears expired after last season, and the team took its rights to the market. Ultimately, it agreed to renew with FOX 32, its home since 2008, with a multiyear deal.

In addition to airing Bears preseason games, FOX 32 will air “Bears Gameday Live,” a half-hour pregame show with host Lou Canellis and the team’s ESPN 1000 radio tandem of Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer, and “Bears Game Night Live,” where the trio will review the game at 10:30 p.m. Sundays. FOX 32 also will air “Bears Unleashed,” a weekly half-hour show at 10:30 p.m. Fridays hosted by Cassie Carlson, in addition to other specials.

“Fox 32 has continued to provide premier coverage of the Chicago Bears on and off the field with their approach to programming and content,” senior vice president of marketing and communications Scott Hagel said in a statement. “As we prepare to kick off our highly anticipated 2023 season, we are excited about continuing our partnership with a network that captures the enthusiasm around our city for Chicago Bears football.” 

The Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network had been discussed as a potential destination for Bears preseason games. It has aired the weekly in-season show “Bear Essentials” and covers the team on its website. Marquee is expected to continue airing Bears programming in some capacity.

BEARS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 12, vs. Titans, noon, FOX 32/1000-AM. 

Aug. 19, at Colts, 6 p.m., FOX 32/1000-AM.

Aug. 26, vs. Bills, noon, FOX 32/1000-AM.

